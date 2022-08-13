NIACC Notebook: Williamson returns to Iowa for Reds AAA affiliate

DES MOINES – Louisville's Brandon Williamson pitched in the state of Iowa for the first time since the 2018 season on Thursday.

Williamson, a NIACC pitcher in 2017-18, took a no-decision in the Bats' come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Iowa Cubs on a steamy afternoon at Principal Park.

Pitching in front of several friends and family, Williamson allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings of work.

"It was basically a home game," Williamson said after Thursday's game while taking pictures and signing autographs for several of his fans that were in attendance. "I think we had more fans here than the Cubs did.

"It's definitely the closest I've played to home (as a professional). It was awesome seeing how many people came out."

Before attending NIACC, Williamson prepped at Martin County West High School in Sherburn, Minn.

Williamson, a 6-foot-6 inch, 210-pound left-hander, pitched three straight scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the fourth inning. He then tossed a scoreless fifth inning before leaving the game with it knotted at 2-2.

"You definitely don't want to get shelled in the first with a bunch of people driving all the way down here," Williamson said. "After the first inning, I settled in."

A second-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 2019 draft, Williamson said he was pleased with his outing on Thursday.

"The walks were up but I've been dealing with that," he said. "They didn't hit the ball hard once. I just kind of got unlucky. I felt I made good pitches."

And the Bats won the game with a two-run home run from Spencer Steer in the top of the ninth inning.

"Steer hit an absolute tank" Williamson said, "so that was awesome."

Couple national champs ink at D-I programs

Jose Valdez and Christian Minto turned their run to the top of the podium at the NJCAA Division I national tournament into NCAA Division I scholarships.

On Tuesday, Valdez signed his letter of intent to wrestle for Northern Illinois University then a couple days later, Minto stayed in-state and will wrestle for Northern Iowa next season.

Valdez, who is from Port Charlotte, Fla., claimed the 2022 NJCAA Division I national title at 197 pounds with a 6-4 sudden victory over Iowa Lakes' Massoma Endene.

"We are excited to bring Jose on board," Northern Illinois head coach Ryan Ludwig said. "He is a gritty competitor and his passion for the sport is what we look for in the recruiting process. We are ready to get to work with him."

Valdez was the NJCAA national runner-up at 197 pounds in 2021 then improved to a perfect 17-0 during the 2021-22 season. He compiled a career record at NIACC of 37-6 with six falls, four technical falls and seven major decisions.

Valdez and Minto are the first NIACC wrestlers to sign with an NCAA Division I program since Yoanse Mejias signed with Oklahoma after the 2015 season.

Northern Illinois qualified three wrestlers for last season's NCAA Division I national meet. It placed third at the 2022 Mid-American Conference meet.

Minto will take his 29-match collegiate winning streak to the Panthers program. The two-time national champion will wrestle where his older brother, Basil, was an NCAA qualifier his senior year.

"We are excited to have him part of the family," UNI head coach Doug Schwab said.

Minto became NIACC's fourth two-time national champion and first since Yoanse Mejias (157) and Nosomy Pozo (149) both won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. Joe Hatchett also claimed two junior college national titles in 1970-71.