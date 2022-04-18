NIACC Notebook: Kipkemboi sets another NIACC school record

DES MOINES - Another meet, another school record for NIACC's Melvin Kipkemboi.

Kipkemboi set the NIACC school record in the 5,000-meter run on Friday at the Jim Duncan Invitational by placing second in a time of 14 minutes, 30.52 seconds. He broke the old mark of 14:36.89 by Jordan Anderson at the 2008 Penn Relays.

On April 9, Kipkemboi set the school record in the 3,000 steeplechase in a time of 9:29.98. He also owns the school record in the 10,000-meter run in 31:50.99 at the 2021 NJCAA Division I national outdoor track and field championships.

Also for NIACC on Friday, Matt Seberson placed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-00.75 and St. Ansgar alum Braden Powers was fifth in the 400 (50.93). Michael Moore-Fondren was sixth in the high jump (5-10).

For the NIACC women, West Fork grad Jordan Swenson was fifth in the high jump (4-11) and Lynn Hoeft was sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.75).

Men's Basketball

NIACC's Bradley Andrews signed a national letter of intent Friday to play basketball next season at Truman State University, an NCAA Division II school in Kirksville, Mo.

Andrews, a 6-foot-8 inch forward from Charles City, averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Trojans. He made 78 career 3-point goals, which ranks 26th on the school's career 3-point list.

"We actually recruited him in high school," Truman State fourth-year head coach Jeff Horner said. "It's been a long process with COVID-19, but we kept on him the last couple of years.

"We like his ability to shoot the ball the way he does. He's also athletic and can get out and run and is able to finish at the rim with dunks. He's also a really good kid and excellent student."

