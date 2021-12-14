NIACC Notebook: Hames sets single conference game rebounding mark

When Alyssa Hames prepped at AGWSR High School, her calling card was her rebounding numbers.

She had over 100 rebounds in every season of her four year high school career, including two seasons in which she eclipsed 200. Her senior year, she had the sixth most rebounds in Class 1A with 212.

That prowess of finding the ball has translated to her first season at North Iowa Area Community College.

In the Trojans latest win on Saturday against Marshalltown Community College, Hames grabbed 21 rebounds in the win which was the most ever from a player in the program and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). She was named the ICCAC Athlete of the Week in women's basketball for her performance.

"I'm learning not to be surprised by the things that kid does," NIACC head coach Brad Vaught said. "Her athleticism, when you combine that with her desire to grab the rebound, she's able to grab a lot of them."

The school record is 27 rebounds from Sharlene Langhoff, set in the 1970s against Northern Iowa. Hames' mark is the third highest in school history and she's also the third player to reach 20 boards.

Hames had 15 boards in her first career game versus Graceland's JV team. What made the performance over the weekend eye-opening was 11 of her caroms were offensive. That led to some second chance points for NIACC.

"She's a hard one to box out," Vaught said. "She's so quick, she's so thin. It is tough to keep her in front of you."

Scouting doubleheader against Kirkwood

NIACC will welcome one of the premier junior college teams in Kirkwood Community College to Mason City for a doubleheader. The women's game will tip at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.

The top-ranked Eagles will look to stay unbeaten as they bring their high scoring offense (79 points per game) and their strong defense (44.5 points allowed a night) against the Trojans in the women's contest.

Kirkwood has only allowed two teams to reach 60 points and both of them were in the top-10 in the latest top-20 poll.

"They don't have a lot of weakness," Vaught said. "You have to be tough, you have to be physical. You have to play really well to beat a team like that."

Since a 5-0 start to the season, NIACC has gone 2-2. It set a new season-high in points with 95 in its most recent win over Marshalltown Community College on Saturday.

The Trojans have had a trifecta of scoring threats this season, all of them freshmen. Ziyannah Conner leads that department with 15.6 points per game followed by Hames' 11.3 a night. Audrey Martinez-Stewart is clipping at 10.5 a contest.

"I'm happy with the progress we're making," Vaught said. "We had a great collection of players coming in."

The Trojans men's team possesses the highest scoring average in the ICCAC at 86.3 points per game. No one else is averaging above 80 points.

NIACC has a definitive advantage in rebounds, primarily offensive rebounds and steals.

The Trojans have not beaten a ranked team yet this season. They have a chance to do so on Wednesday. They'll have to combat one of the best big men in the conference in Eagles sophomore DaChaun Anderson.

Anderson leads the ICCAC in field goal percentage at 66.7 and is third in rebounds per game at 8.9. NIACC counters with one of the top scorers in the conference in Cortaviaus Seales, who is averaging 14.3 points per game.

Minto off to 2-0 in chase of second straight national title

Christian Minto, defending national champion at 165-pounds, took the mat for the first time this season this month and already has a top-10 win under his belt.

The top-ranked wrestler at 165 held off seventh-ranked Damon Ashworth of Minnesota West Community and Technical College 5-3 for his second win of the season. Minto also beat Indian Hills' Cameron Nesbitt 10-4.

Minto did not wrestle in NIACC's first two duals of the season or the first two tournaments. He is trying to become the first two-time national title holder from the Trojans program since Nosomy Pozo and Yoanse Mejas went back-to-back in 2014-15.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

