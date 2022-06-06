NIACC alums seeing success in the professional baseball ranks

Five former NIACC baseball players are currently playing professional baseball with minor league affiliates of MLB teams.

The following is an update on the five former Trojans as of Friday, June 3. This will be updated bi-weekly.

Bryce Ball (Tennessee Smokies – Double A Chicago Cubs)

Ball, a first baseman, is hitting .287 (51-178) with 11 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs this season playing for the Tennessee Smokies, the Double AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Ball, who prepped at Newman Catholic in Mason City, has an on-base percentage of .374.

Ball was a 24th round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He was traded from the Braves' organization to the Cubs on July 15, 2021 for Joc Pederson.

Ball played at NIACC in 2017-18 and played one season at Dallas Baptist University in 2019.

At NIACC, Ball had a career batting average of .362 with 135 hits, 96 RBIs, 21 home runs and 33 doubles. All of those marks were top-12 on the school's career list.

In Ball's one season at Dallas Baptist, he hit .325 with 18 home runs, 12 doubles and 54 RBIs.

Brandon Williamson (Chattanooga Lookouts – Double A Cincinnati Reds)

Williamson, a left-handed pitcher, is 5-1 with a 3.97 earned run average in 45 1/3 innings pitched this season playing for the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

In Williamson's last outing on May 27, he gained the win with a 4-1 win over the Birmingham Barons. The southpaw struck out five and walked two in six innings of work allowing one run on six hits.

Williamson, who is from Welcome, Minn., has compiled 48 strikeouts and issued 25 free passes.

Williamson, who was a second round pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2019, was traded to the Reds along with outfielder Jake Fraley for the Reds' outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez on March 14, 2022.

Williamson played at NIACC in 2017-18 and played one season at TCU in 2019.

At NIACC, Williamson won 12 games and he accumulated 151 strikeouts. He was top-five in both categories. At TCU, Williamson was an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection. He was 4-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched with 89 strikeouts and 36 walks.

Robbie Glendinning (Northwest Arkansas Naturals – Double A Kansas City Royals)

Glendinning, an infielder, is hitting .257 with six home runs, 11 doubles and 34 RBIs this season for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. His on-base percentage is .358.

Glendinning, who is from Perth, Western Australia, was released by the Altoona Curve, the Double A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Feb. 21. The Kansas City Royals signed Glendinning on Feb. 22 and was assigned to the Naturals.

Glendinning was drafted by the Pirates in the 21st round of the 2017 draft.

Glendinning played two seasons at NIACC in 2015-16 and helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back NJCAA Division II World Series berths. He played one season at the University of Missouri in 2017.

At NIACC, Glendinning had a career batting average of .390, which ranks fifth on the school's career list. He's also the career leader for the Trojans in hits (195), RBIs (141), home runs (33), doubles (42), runs scored (151) and at-bats (500).

Harrison Beethe (Quad City River Bandits – High A Kansas City Royals)

Beethe, a right-handed pitcher, was activated on June 1 by the Quad City River Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Beethe, who is from Fort Worth, Texas, was a 39th round draft pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. He opted to attend TCU instead of signing with the Brewers.

Beethe was at NIACC in 2018-19, was 0-1 with 15 strikeouts and eight walks in eight innings pitched in the 2019 season. Injuries limited Beethe during his sophomore season with the Trojans.

He was drafted by the Royals in the 18th round of the 2021 draft.

Evan Reifert (FCL Rays – Rookie league affiliate Tampa Bay Rays)

Reifert, a right-handed pitcher, has appeared in five games and logged over three innings of work for the FCL Rays, a rookie league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. He has five strikeouts and seven walks while allowing eight runs on four hits.

Reifert, who played at NIACC in 2018-19, was a 30th round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 2018.

On July 24, 2020, the Wilton, Iowa native signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers traded Reifert to the Rays for third baseman Mike Brosseau in 2021.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

