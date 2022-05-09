Mohl moving to associate coach role for NIACC men, assistant coach for women

There will be a couple of changes on the benches for the NIACC men's and women's basketball programs next season.

Veteran NIACC men's basketball coach Mark Mohl will be the associate head coach for the NIACC men's team starting in the 2022-23 season and will be an assistant coach for the NIACC women's team under third-year coach Brad Vaught.

"I've been doing this a lot of years between varsity baseball, varsity basketball, college basketball and junior varsity games I've coached in well over 1,500 games," Mohl said. "It's kind of time to wind things down and I've always enjoyed being an assistant coach whether it be basketball or baseball. I'm excited about that. I have a couple of knee issues that I need to take care of. It's time to transition into being more of a mentor and help out in that regard."

Current NIACC men's basketball assistant coach Jeremy Winters will be the interim head men's basketball coach starting in the 2022-23 season.

Winters was an assistant coach under Mohl for the past 11 seasons.

"I don't think he's going to change a whole lot from what he's said," Mohl said of Winters. "I think he's going to want to go up and down the floor and press like we've always done.

Mohl accumulated a record of 237-185 in 14 seasons at the helm of the Trojans, which ranks second for most wins in school history. They were 20-12 in the 2021-22 season and advanced to the semifinals at the NJCAA Region XI tournament.

Mohl guided the Trojans to the NJCAA Region XI title game in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Mohl was selected as the NJCAA Region XI men's basketball coach of the year in the 2018-19 season.

Winters said he's eager to get started.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the administration, coach Mohl, (athletic director) Cam Olson and (NIACC president) Dr. (Steve) Schulz for giving me the opportunity to put me in place as an interim coach," Winters said. "The last 11 years with coach Mohl has really opened my eyes. I've always had a dream to be a head coach and to be able to fill that here with the atmosphere that the athletic department has created is really exciting."

Baseball

Trojans earn second seed for regional tourney: The NIACC baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a 6-3 win over Northeast CC on Sunday at Roosevelt Field.

NIACC (34-17) scored two runs each in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings as it completed a 21-12 ICCAC season and earned the second seed for the upcoming NJCAA Region XI tournament.

With the second seed, the Trojans earn a first-round bye and open the six-team regional tournament Friday at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.

NIACC won 16 of its final 19 regular season games and the Trojans are 7-2 in the month of May.

"We've had some ups and some downs," NIACC's interim head coach Lincoln Hochmuth said. "We've kind of put things together here at the end to be a little bit stronger. It's been a fun road, for sure."

Cayden Nicoletto was 4-for-4 at the plate for NIACC and scored two runs. Cole Fuecker roped two doubles and drove in one run while Ike Mezzenga had a double and two RBIs.

Brandt Thompson (6-0) gained the win on the mound for the Trojans, tossing six innings of one-run ball and snaring five strikeouts. Hunter Day went the final three innings to earn the save.

Track and Field

Chigudu earns two runner-up finishes: NIACC sophomore Tinashe Chigudu finished second place in two individual sprinting events at the Region XI championships in Council Bluffs.

Her time in the 100-meter dash of 10.37 tied her school record. He ran just over 21 seconds in the open 200. His efforts were a big portion of the Trojans fourth place team performance of 77 points.

Melvin Kipkemboi ran 14:35.29 to place third in the 5,000-meter run. Kameron Glasper set a new PR in the discus and shot put, uncorking a throw of 143-07 in the discus and 45-04.50 in the shot, both garnered him top-six finishes.

Keltner ends Region XI meet with three top-six finishes: NIACC's Halsie Keltner ended her weekend in Council Bluffs with a trifecta of top-six performances in Council Bluffs.

One day after placing send in the javelin and sixth in the hammer throw, she tossed the discus over 100 feet to snare fifth. Her distances were a large part of the Trojans 48 points, placing them fifth in the team race.

West Fork grad Jordan Swenson cleared the high jump at 4-11 to place fifth.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.