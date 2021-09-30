Mason City, NIACC alum Cornick nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Kendall Cornick, a Mason City High School and North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) graduate, was selected as a top-30 honoree for the title of 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year on Friday, Sept. 23.

The initial nominee list was 535, then was whittled down 154 until the top-10 from each of the three NCAA divisions were selected.

There are four pillars the award is based on: Academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Cornick recently completed her undergraduate degree at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., in biology and psychology. Her final GPA was 3.94, plus she was the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Kelley Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2021.

She also was a standout on the softball diamond for the Vikings.

Throughout her tenure, Cornick was a starter from her first time in the outfield in 2018 until the final out of her collegiate career in 2021. She was a part of Augustana's Division II National Championship team in 2019.

Her most decorated season was last spring.

She led the Vikings in batting average (.453), OPS (1.236), hits (78) and stolen bases (34) as a senior. It dubbed her as the NSIC Player of the Year as well as a consensus first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Cornick was an all-state player for the Mohawks her junior and senior years. She went to NIACC and in her freshman year in 2016, hit .561 and swiped 61 bases, which led her to be named an NFCA first-team All-American and a second-team AA by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Cornick was a recipient of a 2021 NCAA postgraduate scholarship. She was a student research fellow which analyzed drug tests for medulloblastoma, a form of childhood brain cancer.

Cornick was the director of community outreach for Augustana's Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program as well as surgical services volunteer and pediatric companion at Sanford Hospital.

She was also a surgical assistant at Avera McKennan Hospital. Cornick is attending medical school at the University of Iowa. The nine finalists for the award will be announced this fall. The winner will be named on Nov. 9 during a virtual awards ceremony.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

