Kevin Warren 'evaluating what's next' for Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS – It took Kevin Warren nearly 15 minutes Tuesday to touch on the subject of UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

But, the conference’s commissioner left no question that the Big Ten will continue to be bold, strong and innovative during an era of change in college athletics.

Warren touched on several topics during his opening remarks at the Big Ten’s annual kickoff event at Lucas Oil Stadium, including the conference’s nearly-finalized media rights deal and the prospects of additional expansion beyond adding the two Pac-12 programs to the league.

“We are in a perpetual state of evaluating what’s next for college athletics, what’s next for the Big Ten Conference, what’s next for the NCAA,’’ Warren said.

Warren said the Big Ten has a “responsibility to shape college athletics, lead college athletics, fortify college athletics.’’

With the addition of the Los Angeles market to the conference’s football print in two years, Warren suggested that the Big Ten will be taking on new partners as it distributes its games in a multitude of ways.

“My focus every day is to make sure we deliver content to our fans from age 5 to 105 because people consume content differently,’’ Warren said, saying that the Big Ten will be “blessed financially’’ in its new deal as it delivers content “In a way that’s never been delivered in college athletics ever before.’’

Warren said USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten as full members, receiving a full share of media rights revenue from the onset.

“We think that’s important for various reasons. They bring a lot of value to our relationship. They bring a lot of panache,’’ Warren said.

That is a change from the past when Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers entered an expanded conference while receiving fewer dollars than existing conference members.

Warren fielded multiple questions about additional expansion plans the conference may have, saying it was something has been asked about on “a daily basis’’ since the addition of UCLA and USC was announced less than a month ago.

“We will not expand just to expand,’’ Warren said. “It will be strategic. It will add additional value to our conference and it will provide a platform to have our student-athletes be put on a larger platform so they can build their careers and have an opportunity to grow and learn.’’

Conference coaches understand the business component to the expansion.

“L.A., are you kidding me? That’s perfect,’’ Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said, sentiments echoed by Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

Neither believe the additions will impact recruiting greatly, but see it as an opportunity to engage large southern California alumni bases.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley understands travel concerns within a league that will stretch from coast to coast, but said, “It is what it is. For us, we’ll play the games that end up on our schedule. We’ll manage it. … It’s great to have those two storied programs come to the Big Ten.’’

Warren said he is as curious as anyone to see where the current round of conference realignment may lead.

He said he also knows that it is important to embrace change with an open mind and not risk getting left behind.

Warren used Sears and Roebuck as an example, recalling how as a youth he looked forward to the company’s catalog to arrive in the mail so he could pick out items he hoped to receive as birthday gifts from his parents.

“We would be excited to order those. Those catalogs aren’t in existence anymore. Sears and Roebuck is not in existence anymore,’’ Warren said.

“So, I think it’s important to put very creative, aggressive, bold minds in a room together. Fortunately, I have colleagues here in the Big Ten Conference to think about these ideas. I don’t want to be Sears and Roebuck. … When we look back 30 years from now, I want people to say the Big Ten was ahead of the curve.’’