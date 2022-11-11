Kennedy getting his chance to "make things happen" in Hawkeyes lineup

IOWA CITY – Patrick Kennedy is ready to be the guy.

Stepping into the Iowa wrestling lineup at 165 pounds, a spot filled for the past five seasons by four-time all-American Alex Marinelli, Kennedy has patiently waited for his chance.

He has watched, worked and learned during his two-plus years in the Hawkeye wrestling room.

“It’s been a good opportunity for me, being able to train with Marinelli and work to be a position where I can step in and make things happen right away,’’ Kennedy said.

A four-time Minnesota state high school champion, Kennedy won 108 consecutive matches at the prep level for Kasson-Mantorville where he strung together a run of 73 straight matches without surrendering a point.

He has seen minimal action for Iowa over the past two seasons.

Kennedy made his collegiate debut in a 2021 dual against Nebraska and dropped a 7-4 decision to the Cornhuskers’ fourth-ranked Mikey Labriola.

He redshirted last season, but finished with a 17-2 record while competing unattached, placing sixth at the Southern Scuffle while winning titles in three open tournaments.

Kennedy’s only setbacks last year came to Marinelli 3-2 at the Luther Open and 6-4 in sudden victory to West Virginia’s Poyton Hall at the Southern Scuffle.

He won the U22 men’s freestyle national championship earlier this year at the World Team Trials in Ohio.

Iowa coach Tom Brands believes that Kennedy will quickly become every bit as much of a fan favorite as Marinelli was throughout his career.

“To make a bold prediction, which I’m not in the habit of doing, I think fans will gravitate toward him and his style,’’ Brands said. “He’s well spoken. He’s direct. And, he’s also a hard worker, a very physical wrestler and he lives the right lifestyle. Total package.’’

Kennedy plans to build on the experience he’s gained at Iowa and expects to succeed using his own approach to things.

“I just want go out there and impose my will on the other guy. That’s kind of how I was raised,’’ Kennedy said. “Wrestling in high school I scored a bunch of points. Wrestling at Iowa now, I’m going to try to score a bunch of points. Hopefully I can go out there and give the fans what they want to see.’’

Brands is counting on that from Kennedy in a weight class that is one of five where Iowa will replace an all-American during a season that opens this weekend.

“He gets his turn now,’’ Brands said. “That’s the awesome thing about college athletics. It’s quick. You get five years to wrestle four and then it’s next group in. I think that’s why it’s so refreshingly fun and why the fans are so engaged.’’

The Hawkeyes will send wrestlers to compete at the Luther Open on Saturday before opening their dual schedule on Sunday with a 1 p.m. meet against California Baptist at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Iowa lineup for the dual opener remains a bit in flux.

Aidan Harris, who won the Hawkeyes’ intra-squad matches at 125 pounds where Spencer Lee will return, will start in Sunday’s dual.

Iowa lists Cullan Schriever or Brody Teske as its potential starter at 133 and will likely send Drake Rhodes to the mat at 174, where Nelson Brands or Brennan Swafford are positioned to ultimately emerge as the Hawkeyes’ starter.

“I don’t think it’s really important to have a set lineup right now,’’ Brands said Tuesday. “It’s early and I think you can experiment in situations where you have two really good options.’’

Brands said the “eyeball test’’ will likely determine who gets the nod in the dual opener against a team competing for the first year as an affiliate member of the Big 12.

“We’re going to do what we always do and that is put the best team we can on the mat,’’ Brands said.