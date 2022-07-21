Iowa's Swarm Collective 'essential for survival' in new era of college sports

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Iowa – Ultimately, the success of the Swarm Collective will be determined by donors to the name, image and likeness organization.

The head of the new NIL endeavor that will benefit University of Iowa football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes said Tuesday during an introductory news conference that he is uncertain how much money it will take to put together a sustainable program.

“I do think we’re going to need several million dollars to go where we want to go with this,’’ Brad Heinrichs said. “Whether that’s five (million), 10 (million), I’m not sure, but we’ve got a ways to go.’’

Heinrichs, a 1997 Iowa graduate and four-year golf letter winner for the Hawkeyes, said he has donated $100,000 and has commitments for “a few hundred thousand more as a start’’ as the group begins its efforts.

One thing Heinrichs is sure of is that NIL opportunities are part of the new norm in college athletics.

“I think NIL is here to stay. These kids have earned the right to earn money off their name, image and likeness,’’ Heinrichs said. “What we’re going to do is offer a compelling case. We’re going to run a great organization and hopefully people in the community get behind us.’’

The collective that Heinrichs organized while working in consultation with a group of former Hawkeye football players has two components: Business and philanthropic.

The athletes will earn a monthly stipend for their participation in work that raises dollars for non-profit organizations, dollars Iowa coach Fran McCaffery views as part of the changing game in college athletics.

“It’s absolutely essential for survival,’’ McCaffery said. “Will this help? Yeah. The hope is it will keep us on a level playing field.’’

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said the organizational model presented by Heinrichs is a good fit for Iowa in an era of change in college athletics.

“To me it makes perfect sense for us (at) Iowa,’’ Ferentz said. “Whether you like the NIL or not … it is here to stay. NIL is not going away. You can put your head in the sand or you can try to address it. The vision for this fits our program and our values.’’

McCaffery and Ferentz were joined at the mid-morning news conference by Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, members of their staffs and by a number of Iowa football and basketball players.

McCaffery called the collectives long overdue.

“You can’t be dealing with multi-billion entities and everybody’s making money except the players. That was flat-out wrong,’’ McCaffery said.

Iowa women’s basketball associate head coach Jan Jensen said every starter on the Hawkeye women’s team had some sort of individual NIL agreement last season.

She said the topic is now a part of the conversation during the recruiting process.

“It’s become the first question with nearly every single recruit,’’ Jensen said. “It’s usually a parent who asks, most often the father, but it is there. Recruits are educated about the change.’’

Hawkeye football players recently launched the Iowa City NIL Club which according to social media posts by a number of football players has sold nearly 1,000 “access passes,’’ which for a $199 subscription provides fans with in-person and online opportunities to interact with players.

The Swarm Collective is different.

Scott Brickman, who previously worked as a fundraiser for the Iowa athletics department, will lead fundraising efforts while Jayne Oswald, who also worked in fundraising for Hawkeye programs, will oversee events and engagement for the group.

Heinrichs said they will be the only paid employees of the collective.

The Swarm Collective will offer five levels of sponsorships for individuals who wish to donate, with various perks accompanying each. Donation levels range from $19.58 per month up to $1,000.

Five levels of yearly sponsorships are also available, priced between $200 and $10,000.

Heinrichs detailed one of the perks, an Iowa-Duke basketball experience which for a price will allow fans to travel to the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 6 basketball game against the Blue Devils on the team charter. Participants will also watch the pregame shootaround courtside at Madison Square Garden and hear strategy from coaches prior to the game in the Jimmy V Classic.

The collective plans VIP tailgates for its members prior to home football games and on Sept. 16 will host a 25th anniversary gala celebrating a quarter century of Iowa football radio broadcasts with Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak with proceeds benefiting the collective.

Heinrichs said the Swarm Collective is actually two entities, each providing its own funding stream to the organization.

One is a non-profit group that partner with the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties as athletes become involved in charity work and individual donations to the group will be tax deductible.

The second will work to partner businesses with student-athletes, contracting with them for things such as appearances or endorsements of sorts.

The group’s goal is to provide at least $1,000 per month to every student-athlete in the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs with a higher dollar figure dependent on donations and other fundraising efforts.

Heinrichs said all players will receive the stipend as long as they fulfill participation responsibilities.

Ferentz likes how the collective will benefit all players in the football program.

“I embrace the collective concept of it. Our sport is different with the roster size, but I believe in our sport everybody is important and I’m not minimizing other sports,’’ Ferentz said.

The inclusive nature of what the collective is working to accomplish appeals to Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras.

“I really like that everybody will be getting paid the same for participating,’’ Petras said. “That’s so important within the locker room given the work that everybody puts into the team. I like the charitable portion of it as well. It’s good that others will benefit from it as well.’’

Several Hawkeye men’s basketball players negotiated their own NIL deals a year ago and McCaffery found the real-life experience valuable for his players as they learned how to market themselves, determine their market value, arrange and sign contracts and then deal with the tax responsibilities.

“The players are going to get paid, which they should. They’re going to interact with the business community, which they should,’’ McCaffery said. “There will be a philanthropic program, which is also outstanding and they’ll be prepared for the real world.’’