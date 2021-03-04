Iowa's Marinelli going for Big Ten wrestling trifecta

Alex Marinelli expects to chase bigger goals later this month, but the Iowa wrestler can accomplish something of a Hawkeye rarity this weekend.
It has been two decades since an Iowa wrestler put together a collection of three consecutive Big Ten titles, even longer since those three championships came in the same weight class.
Marinelli will take the mat at the Big Ten Championships beginning Saturday at University Park, Pennsylvania, looking to add his name to a group of 18 Hawkeyes who have achieved the feat of winning three Big Ten titles.
No Iowa wrestler has won three straight Big Ten championships since T.J. Williams took first place at 149 pounds in 1999 and won titles at 157 in 2000 and 2001.
Mark Ironside was the last Hawkeye to win the same weight class three times, and he topped the 134-pound bracket four straight years from 1995-98.
Marinelli, the top-seeded 165-pounder, appreciates the accomplishment but doesn’t want it to get in the way of his ultimate goal.
“It’s an awesome thing to do and I don’t take it for granted, but the wrestlers people remember are the national champions,’’ Marinelli said. “Those are the guys who people remember over time.’’
Marinelli wants to create that kind of memory as well, but will deal with that when the nation’s elite college wrestlers congregate in St. Louis in two weeks to compete for NCAA titles.
For now, he welcomes the chance to get back on the mat and compete against anybody.
Marinelli enters the Big Ten Championships with a 2-0 record and he will be competing for the first time since winning an 8-4 decision over Minnesota’s Andrew Sparks on Jan. 22.
Big Ten COVID-19 protocols prevented Marinelli from competing in the Hawkeyes’ next three duals and then his return to competition was delayed by a team pause because of coronavirus issues within the program that scratched Iowa’s final three regular season duals from the schedule.
Marinelli was among Hawkeyes who trained outside in sub-zero temperatures in mid-February, and he believes he is ready to pick up this weekend where he left off.
"I have two matches in and where I’m at right now, I have to win nine straight to be a national champion," Marinelli said.
Joining Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer as the Hawkeyes’ top-seeded entries this weekend, that is where Marinelli’s mindset is as he returns to competition.
He has thrived at the Big Ten Championships since finishing sixth as a redshirt freshman in 2018, a finish he equaled two weeks later at that year’s NCAA Championships.
Marinelli has swept three matches at the conference tournament in each of the past two years, beating top-seeded Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State by decision in the championship match in both 2019 and 2020.
With no outside competition for six weeks, Marinelli’s preparation for this year’s Big Ten tourney has come in the Iowa wrestling room.
He’s fine with that, feeling prepared, ready for whatever challenges he is presented with this weekend.
"Even with just a couple of matches in, I feel like that doesn’t matter," Marinelli said. "I feel like I have to wrestle my match. That doesn’t change. The competition in the room, it has me ready."
And the approach remains unchanged.
That’s why Marinelli found running on the streets of Iowa City with real temperatures around 15-below-zero to be time well spent.
"We do what we do because we want to be national champs," Marinelli said. "We don’t want to skip a beat."
That includes sticking to the training plan that focuses primarily on the here and now as the best way to prepares for what lies ahead.
"This weekend is important because it is the next thing on our schedule," Marinelli said. "The Big Ten Championships are a qualifier for the nationals. That’s really what they are and they set the path forward."