Iowa's Lee goes for NCAA title trifecta

“I just go out to score points and really, that’s all I care about. It’s just, ‘What’s next? That’s the next point.’ If don’t wrestle a full match all year, that would be great, but if I do, it doesn’t matter,’’ Lee said.

“I’m ready to go no matter what, seven minutes or more if needed. That’s the mentality instilled upon me. It’s just scoring points every second of every single part of the match and then getting ready for what’s next.’’

Team success is part of what Lee believes is next for the Hawkeyes, who will send 10 wrestlers into action this weekend as they chase the program’s first NCAA team title in the sport since 2010.

Lee is one of four Hawkeyes seeded first in their respective weight classes, joined by Jaydin Eierman at 141, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer in filling the top line of the 33-wrestler brackets.

With four other Iowa wrestlers seeded in the top five, Lee believes the Hawkeyes have the ability to accomplish something he feels Iowa was positioned to get done a year ago when the tourney was cancelled.