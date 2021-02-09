Iowa wrestling halted due to COVID-19

Iowa's top-ranked wrestling team is now dealing with one opponent that at least for the moment has slowed the Hawkeyes' quest for a national championship.

Because of a surge in positive COVID-19 test results within the wrestling program, Iowa announced Monday evening that all team-related in-person activities are being paused for an undetermined period of time.

The move has also led to the postponement of Friday's scheduled dual at fourth-ranked Penn State.

In a statement, Iowa said the dual was being postponed "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.''

Iowa indicated that it is working with Penn State and the Big Ten to identify potential rescheduling options.

The Hawkeyes, who were without two starters Sunday when they won duals over Purdue and Ohio State to move to 5-0 on the season, had a previous dual against second-ranked Michigan postponed when the entire Wolverines athletics department paused all activities in late January because of COVID-19 issues.