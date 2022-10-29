Iowa wrestling gets Real deal in Real Woods

IOWA CITY – He’s proving to be the Real deal – and the feeling is mutual.

The addition of two-time all-American Real Woods to the Iowa wrestling program as a graduate transfer from Stanford has proven to a mutually beneficial situation.

Woods helps fill a need for Hawkeyes at 141 pounds and training with the Hawkeyes provides him with a chance to further develop his skills as moves forward with his career.

“He marches to the beat of a little bit different drummer, which is awesome and okay with us. We love it,’’ coach Tom Brands said Thursday at Iowa’s preseason media day. “He has great energy and the other thing is that he is a direct guy. That’s a great, refreshing thing.’’

A three-time Illinois state high school champion for Lombard Montini who earned his undergraduate degree in psychology from Stanford, Woods wanted to put himself in just the right position as he surveyed graduate transfer possibilities.

So why Iowa?

“A lot of it was a leap of faith. There were a few options,’’ Woods said. “I’ve been around the college wrestling scene and I decided there was strong evidence that Iowa would fit my style, my personality, etcetera, and thankfully it has. It has exceeded my expectations.’’

Woods wants to win, both individually and as part of a successful team.

He also wants to prepare himself for his wrestling future on the national and international stage.

Woods made that apparent when he was talking with Iowa coaches about the possibility of joining the Hawkeyes.

“He wants to develop and get better,’’ Brands said. “He has his eyes on the future and that’s what he’s about. He’s about all the same things that we’re about.’’

Toward that objective, Woods has found himself training with a different level of workout partner on a regular basis.

Teammate Max Murin and former Hawkeyes Austin DeSanto and Pat Lugo have trained with Woods during the preseason.

“That’s been a great experience for me to be around high-caliber guys like that,’’ Woods said. “The work I’ve gotten in with them has been really good.’’

Woods is one of six wrestlers on the Iowa roster who have earned all-American recognition in the past, joining three-time NCAA 125-pound champ Spencer Lee, Murin at 149, Abe Assad at 184, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

He said being part of a room full of wrestlers of that caliber and the expectations that accompany competing at the level have been a good influence on him.

“There is an incredible culture in the room and I’m excited to be a part of it,’’ Woods said. “I’m here to win, both individually and as part of a team. Those are equally important to me.’’

Brands said Woods brings well-rounded skills to the Iowa program.

He has watched him wrestle well from the top, bottom and neutral positions.

“He’s the entire package,’’ Brands said. “He’s probably an athletic, explosive guy, you could classify him as that, but I wouldn’t make the mistake of pigeon-holing him as just a fast-twitch, explosive athlete because he can wrestle in a lot of different positions.’’

Brands has understood that for a long time.

He watched Woods participate in a developmental camp when he was a high school athlete.

“We tried to recruit him, but he was going to Stanford,’’ Brands said. “Bright kid, is about all the right things. The family sacrificed and sent him to Montini Catholic in Chicago.’’

And when Stanford announced plans to drop its program a year ago, a decision that was later reversed, Woods was interested in the Hawkeyes.

But with Jaydin Eierman returning for his senior season at 141, the timing wasn’t right.

“They reinstate the program, he stays at Stanford. Then a year later, he decides to transfer. Third time’s a charm,’’ Brands said.

He called adding Woods to the Iowa roster “a no brainer,’’ and became more convinced of that than ever after flying out with assistant coach Ryan Morningstar to visit Woods.

“It was time to be a Hawkeye, if I can speak for him,’’ Brands said.

Woods left little doubt about that.

“The wrestling culture at Iowa, it’s the biggest I can think of in the country and to be a part of that, it’s perfect for me.’’

Woods is part of a large group of newcomers in the Iowa wrestling room this season.

There are 14 wrestlers in the Hawkeyes’ freshman class and Woods is among three transfers joining the program.

Lee, back from surgery to repair two torn anterior cruciate ligaments and working to become Iowa’s first-ever four-time national champion, said the large number of newcomers has brought energy to the room.

“I’ve been used to pretty much the same group of guys since I’ve been here,’’ Lee said. “The seniors, we are doing what we can to help them out to adjust while continuing to prepare ourselves for the season.’’