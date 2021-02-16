Iowa wrestling gets back to work

Following a seven-day pause in team activities because of positive COVID-19 test results within the program, Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team is getting back to work.
Iowa announced Monday that its medical team has approved a return to limited in-person activities for members of the Hawkeye wrestling program, a decision that comes one week after all in-person team activities were halted.
However, Iowa’s next scheduled competition won’t be taking place.
The Hawkeyes home dual against Northwestern has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants,’’ Iowa officials indicated in a statement.
The status of scheduled dual on Sunday night at Wisconsin will be determined later this week.
The postponement of Friday’s season home finale at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is the third of the season for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes are currently 5-0 but had a home dual against second-ranked Michigan postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Wolverines athletics department and had a dual at third-ranked Penn State last Friday postponed because of Iowa’s COVID issues.
In agreeing to the resumption of limited in-person activities, Iowa indicated that the Hawkeye program will continue to follow Big Ten medical protocols and the Iowa medical team will determine when Iowa can resume full-team in-person activities.
The Hawkeyes’ program was paused following an increased number of positive results within the program.
At least two Iowa starters, Kaleb Young at 157 pounds and Alex Marinelli at 165, had been withheld from competition because of positive COVID-19 tests and coach Tom Brands spent time away from the team after recording a positive test during regularly-scheduled daily rapid antigen testing earlier this month.
Brands, who was asymptomatic, quarantined at home and was eligible to return to work on Saturday.
Young and Marinelli will be eligible to resume practices after sitting out 17 days under Big Ten guidelines. Marinelli missed his first competition on Jan. 31, while Young has been absent from competition since Feb. 7.