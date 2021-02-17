Iowa to reinstate women's swimming

A group of supporters of all four programs has raised nearly $3 million and pledged an additional $3 million to help maintain those programs while working with the university to find a long-term funding solution to continue the sports.

Barta said while beneficial in the short term, the absence of a long-term answer makes reinstating the three men’s programs impractical.

Last August, Barta estimated that eliminating the four sports would save Iowa a little over $5 million annually.

Iowa previously announced it would honor scholarships and provide academic, medical and mental health support to members of those programs if they chose to remain at Iowa and complete their education.

“We’re doing that because it’s the right thing to do,’’ Barta said.

In response to a question, Barta said if finances work Iowa is open to adding women’s wrestling to its athletics offerings – a suggestion made by those who filed the Title IX complaint who assert Iowa does not meet federal requirements in its scholarship offerings.

“We have looked into women’s wrestling for obvious reasons, the history and tradition on the men’s side and then last July, the NCAA recognizing women’s wrestling as an emerging sport,’’ Barta said.

With facilities in place and new facilities in the planning stages, Barta recalled that an earlier study put estimated start-up and annual costs for the sport at somewhere between $750,000 and $1.5 million.

