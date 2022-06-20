Iowa State's top-10 moments as Title IX reaches year 50

Editors note: These are the first three parts in a series counting down the top 10 moments in Iowa State Cyclones women’s athletics history in the days leading up to the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23.

Part One

AMES – It’s one of Bill Fennelly’s most time-worn tales and it hinges on a relatively small number printed on a single sheet of paper.

That number, 310, denotes the total attendance for his first game as Iowa State’s women’s basketball coach in 1995. He framed that box score — and now his program consistently ranks among the top 11 nationally in terms of fan support.

“So far, so good,” Fennelly said about last season, during which he guided the Cyclones to a program-record 28 wins and their first Sweet 16 appearance in 12 years.

Those simple words aptly describe Fennelly’s 27 seasons in Ames — and are the main reason his hiring to lead the program kicks off this Title IX-framed countdown of noteworthy moments in Iowa State women’s sports history

The Cyclones attracted an average of 9,567 fans to Hilton Coliseum for home games last season, which ranked second nationally.

But on to No. 9 — and another monumental hiring at ISU.

The date: Dec. 17, 2005.

The decision: Tabbing Christy Johnson-Lynch to lead the Cyclones’ women’s volleyball program.

ISU has won 330 matches since she became head coach and have reached the NCAA Regional Finals twice in her tenure.

“I think we've shown on our good nights, when we've really played well, I think we can hang with anybody,” Johnson-Lynch said last season, in which ISU reached the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in 17 seasons.

Basketball and volleyball aren’t the only sports ISU women’s athletes have excelled in over the 50 years since Title IX passed.

And to be clear, none of the moments featured in this story or subsequent offerings in the coming days are ranked in order of magnitude.

So on to No. 8: Nawal El Moutawakel’s groundbreaking Gold medal win in the 1984 Olympics. The former Cyclone standout won the first women’s 400-meter hurdles crown in Los Angeles, becoming the first Muslim woman to do so.

But landmark triumphs also share space with heart-wrenching tragedies in ISU women’s athletics — as the two entries that follow attest.

On September 17, 2018, standout golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was murdered on an Ames golf course. The Big 12 champion from Spain had already been honored as the Cyclones’ female athlete of the year — and her senseless death led to devastating grief in the ISU community and beyond.

“(She) probably embraced being a Cyclone more than just about anybody we've ever had,” a tearful ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard said. “How we respond as a community to what has transpired will probably dictate how we remember her legacy.”

ISU had to endure a different kind of tragedy 33 years earlier, when a plane carrying members of the women’s cross-country team crashed in 1985. The Cyclones had just finished second in the NCAA championships. Head coach Ron Renko, assistant coach Pat Moynihan, team members Sue Baxter, Sheryl Maahs, and Julie Rose, as well as student trainer Stephanie Streit and pilot Burton Watkins all died in the crash — and a memorial in their honor has been erected in Des Moines.

“It’s a terrible loss for our university and the families,” former assistant men’s track coach Ron McEachran told the Associated Press at the time.

The community came together as it mourned. ISU women’s cross country and track continued to excel, and in 2012-13 one of several standouts in recent years raced to the top of the podium.

So here’s No. 5: Betsy Saina and her three national championships. The former Cyclone won an NCAA cross-country title and track championships in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters during a stellar finishing run at ISU that sparked a professional career. Saina was an 11-time All-American.

“It’s been a great four years at Iowa State together,” Saina told the Gazette as her college career was winding down.

And it’s been a memorable 50 years since Title IX came into existence. Triumphs, as noted, coincide with tragedies, but all are worthy of remembrance and reflection as an historic milestone in women’s athletics swings into full view.

Part Two

AMES — They went four for four.

That’s how successful Iowa State’s women’s cross country teams were in terms of national championships in the first four years of the program’s existence.

The Cyclones swept four Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) crowns from 1975-78 — and Peg Neppel-Darrah became the first ISU women in any sport to claim a national title in 1975.

A dynasty had begun, which is why the team’s towering early achievements check in at No. 4 on our top-ten countdown (in no particular order) chronicling noteworthy figures/moments in ISU women’s sports.

Six years after the team’s initial success on the national stage, Dorthe Rasmussen would join Neppel-Darah as an AIAW champion. Still, times were changing across women’s sports.

The NCAA held its first women’s championships in the fall of 1981. ISU chose to remain under the AIAW umbrella and added another team title the same year. The Cyclones have finished among the top 10 in cross country national meets 13 times, most recently in 2021 when Cailie Logue and company helped them place ninth.

Neppel-Darrah set numerous world records throughout her illustrious, but tragically short career. The Dolliver native died of cancer at the age of 28.

“Peg was an outstanding athlete whose accomplishments not only placed Iowa State University women's cross country and track in the national spotlight but through her athletic achievements, she helped to bring recognition and respect to women's' intercollegiate athletics in its formative years," then-ISU athletics director Lou McCullough said after Neppel-Darrah's death.

Part Three

AMES — Nebraska always loomed as Iowa State’s arch-nemesis.

Christy Johnson-Lynch had ensured it remained that way as a standout Husker volleyball player in the mid-1990s, but early in her career as the Cyclones’ head coach, she helped her new team break through against Big Red.

ISU came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Nebraska for the first time on Oct. 21, 2009 in Lincoln — adding another landmark triumph among the several accrued under Johnson-Lynch’s guidance. The rise of the Cyclones’ program, which includes two Elite Eight and five Sweet 16 appearances, was already in full flower — and the reason it sits at No. 3 on our list of top-ten moments/achievements in ISU women’s sports since the onset of the Title IX era.

“There is so much pressure with the crowd and the tradition, and the fact that we had never beaten them,” Johnson-Lynch, a two-time All-American setter with the Huskers, told ESPN after the win against her alma mater. “We talked a lot about the crowd going into the match. … You love to play there, but teams usually leave really disappointed.”

The latter word could have aptly described the mood of ISU women’s volleyball fans most seasons before Johnson-Lynch was tabbed to lead the program in 2005.

But within three seasons, the Cyclones were in the Sweet 16. By season four — one year before the long-awaited win over Nebraska — ISU swept past No. 10 Minnesota in Minneapolis, as well as No. 7 Oregon in Austin, Tex., to reach the Elite Eight for the first time.

Two years layer, in 2011, the Cyclones reached the Elite Eight again with former Cedar Rapids Kennedy standout Kristen Hahn helping out as a the Big 12’s best libero.

Since them, ISU has finished third or better in conference play in eight of the past 10 seasons, cementing itself among the nation’s most consistent programs.

