Iowa State true freshmen Terukina, Redding hit the national limelight

AMES — The Iowa State wrestling team has two NCAA qualifiers that weren’t supposed to see the mat this season.
True freshmen Kysen Terukina (125) and Zach Redding (133) both filled holes left by top-10 guys, who had to step away from wrestling for different reasons. And both took full advantage of the opportunity and proved they were ready by qualifying for the NCAA Championships in St. Louis on Thursday.
“Both of those guys were guys we had all intentions of red-shirting,” coach Kevin Dresser said. “But for whatever reason, and this being an unusual year, the opportunity to use them has presented itself and they’ve taken full advantage of that. That’s a credit to them.”
Terukina filled in for Alex Mackall, who got engaged in the off season and is now expecting his first child, and Redding filled in for Austin Gomez, who suffered another concussion and was forced to medically retire from wrestling.
The two freshmen from opposite ends of the country — Terukina is from Hawaii and Redding is from New York — have come together and given Iowa State everything the coaches could’ve asked for and more.
Both wrestlers have multiple wins over ranked opponents and neither has anything close to what could be considered a bad loss.
When Redding beat Oklahoma State’s Reece Witcraft earlier this season, who was an NCAA qualifier last season, he had a straightforward response.
“Yeah, it’s good I guess,” Redding said of beating an NCAA qualifier. “But I want to beat a ranked opponent.”
The next week, Redding beat North Dakota State’s No. 13 Kellyn March.
“It felt really good,” Redding said. “I just went out there knowing I had a chance at beating the guy. He wrestled a few of my teammates in Todd (Small) and Ramazan (Attasaouv), and those are guys I can hang with in the room, so I knew I could go out there and get the win and that’s what I did. I went out there and wrestled tough.”
In what’s become typical Redding fashion, getting his first ranked win wasn’t good enough, either.
“Next is making the NCAAs,” Redding said. “I just want to keep getting better.”
Mission accomplished on that front as well.
Redding punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships thanks to a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championships. In his third-place match, he beat Northern Colorado’s No. 20 Mosha Schwartz by major decision, 20-7.
“Zach doesn’t get rattled too easy,” Dresser said. “For a freshman, he keeps his composure. And he’s competitive. I always tell these guys, ‘In order to beat someone you’re not supposed to beat, you have to really want to beat them.’ I think when Zach steps on the mat, he really wants to beat guys and he doesn’t get intimidated by rankings. He just goes out and throws it out there.
“That’s a good quality to have.”
While Redding seemingly oozes confidence, Terukina seems blissfully unaware of how good he actually is.
In his first Division I match, Terukina lost to Missouri’s No. 23 Connor Brown, 5-4. It was a match Terukina was ahead in from the beginning. His problem was that he shut down toward the end of the match and tried not to lose instead of wrestling to win.
He learned from that experience and has wrestled the full seven minutes since and put himself in the position to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships.
While this is seen as a “free year” by most because of the COVID 19 pandemic and the blanket waiver by the NCAA to allow all athletes to recoup this season, this is still the NCAA Championships.
“For these freshmen, it’s a real opportunity to earn a spot on the podium,” Assistant coach Derek St. John said. “These guys have gotten thrown into the fire and it’s sink or swim for them. What’s exciting is these guys jumping in there willingly. It’ll be interesting to see how they continue to grow.”
Eight Cyclones are set to take the mat at the Enterprise Center:
First Round Matchups
125: No. 33 Kysen Terukina vs. No. 32 Patrick McCormick (Virginia)
133: No. 13 Zach Redding vs. No. 20 Ryan Sullivan (West Virginia)
141: No. 7 Ian Parker vs. No. No. 26 Colin Valdiviez (Northwestern)
149: No. 18 Jarrett Degen vs. No. 15 Griffin Parriott (Purdue)
157: No. 3 David Carr vs. No. No. 30 Joshua McClure (North Carolina)
184: No. 29 Sam Colbray vs. No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (UNI)
197: No. 21 Marcus Coleman vs. No. 12 Lucas Davison (Northwestern)
285: No. 6 Gannon Gremmel vs. No. 27 Zach Knighton-Ward (Hofstra)