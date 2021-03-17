Iowa State true freshmen Terukina, Redding hit the national limelight

AMES — The Iowa State wrestling team has two NCAA qualifiers that weren’t supposed to see the mat this season.

True freshmen Kysen Terukina (125) and Zach Redding (133) both filled holes left by top-10 guys, who had to step away from wrestling for different reasons. And both took full advantage of the opportunity and proved they were ready by qualifying for the NCAA Championships in St. Louis on Thursday.

“Both of those guys were guys we had all intentions of red-shirting,” coach Kevin Dresser said. “But for whatever reason, and this being an unusual year, the opportunity to use them has presented itself and they’ve taken full advantage of that. That’s a credit to them.”

Terukina filled in for Alex Mackall, who got engaged in the off season and is now expecting his first child, and Redding filled in for Austin Gomez, who suffered another concussion and was forced to medically retire from wrestling.

The two freshmen from opposite ends of the country — Terukina is from Hawaii and Redding is from New York — have come together and given Iowa State everything the coaches could’ve asked for and more.

Both wrestlers have multiple wins over ranked opponents and neither has anything close to what could be considered a bad loss.