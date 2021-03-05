Iowa State looks for first conference win in final game

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team has one regular season game left and the Cyclones are still winless in the conference.

Iowa State plays Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas to end the worst season since 1936-37.

The Cyclones’ current 15-game losing streak is already the longest in school history and if Iowa State loses on Saturday, it will join the 1937 team as the only two Iowa State teams to not win a conference game.

“I don’t want to end the season like that. No one does,” junior George Conditt said. “I’ve been a part of this program for a while and it’s not an Iowa State thing. Coming close against top-ranked teams isn’t an Iowa State thing. The Big 12 has a lot of great teams but losing by two or whatever, there’s no moral victory in that at Iowa State.

“Everybody has to have that mentality of, ‘Next game, we have to get one.’”

The Wildcats are ninth in the Big 12 standings, so if Iowa State was going to find a win anywhere it would be against Kansas State, but the Cyclones have already played two games in three days this week as they make up games that were postponed due to COVID.