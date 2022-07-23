Iowa Notebook: Athletic department hires two staffers with emphasis on diversity

The University of Iowa has filled a pair of diversity, equity and inclusion staff positions within its athletics department.

Lorenda Holston has been named as the assistant athletics director for diversity, equity and inclusion and Anthony Embry will fill the newly-created position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator on the Hawkeye athletics staff.

Liz Tovar, the senior associate athletics director of student-athlete academic services and the university’s executive officer and associate vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, announced the hires on Friday.

“These additions to our staff enhance our overall campus and athletics department commitment to (diversity, equity and inclusion) while working with our student-athletes and staff as we continue to move forward with increased staff and resources in this critical area,’’ Tovar said in a statement.

A native of Riverdale, Ga., and former track all-American at Colorado State, Holston arrives at Iowa from Purdue where she served as a student-athlete development associate since last August.

She previously worked as an academic support coordinator at Georgia Tech and worked in student-athlete support at Colorado State.

Embry joins the Iowa staff from Coastal Carolina, where he as an academic advisor with the football and women’s lacrosse programs.

A native of Bartow, Fla., who was an all-American in football at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., Embry previously worked in academic student-services at the University of Portland and Eastern Illinois. He also worked as a teacher, football coach and athletic director at West Broward Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Fourth Hawkeye football game sold out

Available tickets for Iowa football games at Kinnick Stadium this fall are becoming scarce.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season went on sale Monday and four of the Hawkeyes’ seven home games are now listed as sellouts.

All tickets for home games on Sept. 10 against Iowa State and Oct. 1 against Michigan were sold out within 48 hours of tickets going on sale.

Iowa’s Nov. 12 home game against Wisconsin was announced as a sellout on Thursday and on Friday, all tickets for a Sept. 17 home game against Nevada had been sold.

The Nevada game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. start, is currently the only night game scheduled to be played at Kinnick Stadium during the upcoming season.

Iowa athletics officials indicate the tickets for the remaining three Iowa home games are moving quickly as well.

The closest game to a sellout is the Hawkeyes’ Oct. 29 homecoming game against Northwestern, which just over 500 tickets remaining.

There are 1,100 tickets left for Iowa’s 3 p.m. home finale on Nov. 25, the Black Friday match-up against Nebraska, and fewer than 2,500 tickets are still available for the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota State. That game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said during a news conference earlier this month that he expected the Hawkeyes to play in front of a number of sellout crowds at home this season.

“I’m very excited about the ticket sales as we head into fall,’’ Barta said. “We’ve already sold almost 5,000 new season tickets for the general public, our student season tickets sold out quickly, our mini-packs sold out, our Fight for Iowa (mobile packages) sold out.’’