Iowa has four top seeds for NCAA Championships

Four Iowa wrestlers were awarded top seeds and eight Hawkeyes have been given top-five seeds in their respective weight classes for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

The top-ranked Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 were all placed at the top of the bracket for the championships that begin March 18 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The four have a combined record of 27-0 with 11 falls in Iowa’s shortened regular season, and each will be looking to build off of the individual championships they won as top seeds last weekend at the Big Ten Championships.

Lee is a two-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds, winning titles in 2018 and 2019 as a No. 3 seed. He was the top seed for the 2020 NCAA tourney before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be competing to become the seventh Hawkeye to win three national titles.

Iowa’s other top seeds, Eiermann, Marinelli and Kemerer, are all three-time all-Americans.

Eierman earned his all-American honors while competing for Missouri, taking fifth in 2017, fourth in 2018 and third in 2019.