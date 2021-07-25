How does the new NIL ruling affect North Iowa athletes?

"As long as the plan aligns with current NJCAA rules, then yeah, they absolutely could," Olson said. "If a student-athlete has that opportunity, then we would encourage it."

One of the guidelines set in the NJCAA's policy states that an athlete can receive compensation for use of name, image or likeness to promote any commercial product or enterprise, or public or media appearance as long as it does not conflict with the institutions existing partnerships, sponsorships and agreements.

Olson believes it could be good for the student-athlete, college and local business if that were to happen with a NIACC athlete.

"It definitely could be a positive outcome," Olson said. "Hopefully that would be the way it turns out."

While NIACC athletes are uncertain about their future regarding the NIL and if it will ever affect them, some high school seniors that will play collegiate athletics in the fall have already begun to use the NIL to their advantage.

One of those North Iowa area athletes is Osage's Spencer Mooberry. A state champion wrestler for the Green Devils who just graduated in May, Mooberry will wrestle for Division I North Dakota State University.