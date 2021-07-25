How does the new NIL ruling affect North Iowa athletes?

The college sports landscape was changed forever at the end of June.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy that allows all NCAA Division I, II and III to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.
That policy went into effect on July 1.
Many Division I athletes have begun cashing in on themselves and the fame that comes with competing at the highest level of amateur sports.
But what about the smaller schools? How does this new ruling affect North Iowa? Does it affect NIACC or area athletes at all?
"Some of the rules that have been implemented in the NCAA will have trickled down to the NJCAA and other governing bodies," NIACC Athletic Director Cam Olson said. "Actual impact to us will be minimal, if not non-existent in many ways."
North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City belongs to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
The NJCAA passed similar legislation to the NCAA to allow athletes to profit off their NIL. But Olson doesn't see it becoming something that happens very often here in Mason City.
However, if a local business owner wants a Trojan athlete to promote their business through an advertisement or sponsorship, that option is now available.
"As long as the plan aligns with current NJCAA rules, then yeah, they absolutely could," Olson said. "If a student-athlete has that opportunity, then we would encourage it."
One of the guidelines set in the NJCAA's policy states that an athlete can receive compensation for use of name, image or likeness to promote any commercial product or enterprise, or public or media appearance as long as it does not conflict with the institutions existing partnerships, sponsorships and agreements.
Olson believes it could be good for the student-athlete, college and local business if that were to happen with a NIACC athlete.
"It definitely could be a positive outcome," Olson said. "Hopefully that would be the way it turns out."
While NIACC athletes are uncertain about their future regarding the NIL and if it will ever affect them, some high school seniors that will play collegiate athletics in the fall have already begun to use the NIL to their advantage.
One of those North Iowa area athletes is Osage's Spencer Mooberry. A state champion wrestler for the Green Devils who just graduated in May, Mooberry will wrestle for Division I North Dakota State University.
He signed on with Barstool Sports, a sports and pop culture media brand, as an athlete ahead of competing in college.
"Right now it's basically you're getting hoodies, sweatpants, a hat and a shirt I think," Mooberry said. "I have to have 'Barstool Athlete' in all my social media bios to promote them a little bit."
Mooberry shares the belief that the new NIL ruling is a good thing for student athletes and the brands that they can now promote.
"Athletes deserve to be able to use their image and likeness to make money and to generate a fan base," Mooberry said. "Some of those huge basketball and football players are bringing in a ton of money for the colleges and getting nothing back except a scholarship."
To Mooberry, his performance on the mat comes ahead of whatever opportunities he receives off it. He says making sure the NIL ruling doesn't become a distraction to competing is crucial for college athletes.
For now, the future of how the NIL affects North Iowa remains up in the air.
