Hawkeyes want to be proactive in NIL, make it sustainable

IOWA CITY – While others have rushed to create name, image and likeness opportunities, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta believes Hawkeye athletes are being presented with more sustainable opportunities.

He said Iowa athletes in a variety of sports have used the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness in a number of ways individually and he sees a collection of collectives being unveiled this summer as good opportunities as well.

“I know some have suggested that we’re behind, but I don’t feel that way because I want to do it the right way and do something that would be sustainable,’’ Barta said during a news conference last week.

“Some of the things that are going on are one, either borderline or flat-out against the rules, or two, I just don’t know how they are sustainable.’’

Barta said outside groups that are putting together collectives for Iowa athletes are attempting to create a structure that will not only provide immediate opportunities but will continue well into the future.

He said one group that he is most familiar with plans to unveil it soon.

“They want to do it the right way. They’re having great success in generating some initial money and probably in the next week or two they plan to make a public announcement,’’ Barta said.

He said he is less familiar with another group that launched last week, the Iowa City NIL Club that will benefit Iowa football players.

“I think it’s a group that’s trying this nationally. I think they have a concept and they’re trying to plug it in in schools around the country,’’ Barta said, referencing similarly-structured groups at Minnesota and Michigan State within the Big Ten.

“I don’t know exactly who that it is, but my understanding is that fans can pay $199 a year and then the student-athletes that want to participate will provide access,’’ Barta said. “That to me sounds like name, image and likeness.’’

That core objective is what Barta wants to see maintained.

He said Iowa has no intention of becoming involved with recruiting inducements that have been reportedly been offered elsewhere.

Barta said in the year since rule changes by the NCAA first allowed student-athletes to benefit financially from their own name, image and likeness, he believes “a wonderful job’’ has been done by Iowa student-athletes.

“You’re familiar with different corporate sponsorships that some of our students had. There has been an apparel line or two that were started, some podcasts. To me, that’s exciting in name, image and likeness, what it was meant to be,’’ Barta said. “That will continue at Iowa.’’

Barta said he is aware of a couple of other NIL projects in the works that would benefit Hawkeyes as well.

While all of those must be operated outside of the university under NCAA rules, Iowa’s athletic department is allowed to create a program which rewards academic achievement.

In 2020, the NCAA began allowing schools to pay up to $5,980 per year to athletes who performed well academically. The rule was based on a mandate from a federal judge what was confirmed by United States Supreme Court in June, 2021.

Iowa’s athletic department has created what it calls the Hawkeye Academic Advantage Plan, something that will benefit every student-athlete regardless of whether they are on full scholarship, partial scholarship or a walk-on.

The benefit will vary to a degree between individuals but Barta said the one constant for every athlete, scholarship or walk on, will be that if they come to Iowa as a freshman, stay four years and earn a degree, they will receive a certain amount.

“It does add a significant amount to our financial aid package in terms of raising those dollars but we’re excited that we were able to roll that out as we head into fall,’’ Barta said.

Rules do not allow Iowa to exceed a total of $5,980 per year. In the Hawkeye Academic Advantage Plan, student-athletes would receive a portion of that amount for academic success as they progress toward a degree. The rest would put toward a graduation amount for achieving their academic goals.

“Every school is going to do it a little differently. What we decided is that we believe at Iowa, we place a high value on earning a degree,’’ Barta said. "Whether you are a walk-on or a full scholarship student-athlete, if you meet that goal, fulfill that expectation, we’re going to reward you."