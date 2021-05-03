Grace Tobin racks up the accolades in first year playing for NIACC volleyball

“As we got further in the season, I recognized how much of a target I was for other teams and how much they were going to serve to me or hit to me to get me out of system,” Tobin said. “I wanted to show them that it wasn’t going to affect me and I was going to be the best that I could be. I think that showed.”

Brandt says Tobin’s success is good for her program not only on the court, but off it as well. Having a successful player from Mason City is a good thing for the college.

“Her being a role model for future volleyball players in Mason City and our surrounding areas, I think that is such an amazing opportunity for her," Brandt said. "She probably doesn’t even understand what she’s giving the youth in our community.”

Tobin and the Lady Trojans finished with an overall record of 9-10 overall and a conference record of 9-9.

She’s already back in the gym trying to improve with her teammates in order to turn in a better team record when it comes to next season.