Gable concerned about decrease in wrestling activity for males

Dan Gable appreciates the success United States wrestlers are having on the world stage as much as anyone, but he’s concerned.

The legendary coach and competitor, an Olympic gold medalist, is worried about a drop in participation in the sport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told the Davenport Grid Club on Monday he believes coaches must actively work to encourage young wrestlers to return to the sport and do what they can to bring new athletes into their programs.

Citing statistics which show that participation among male competitors has dropped from 250,000 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to 200,000 today, Gable is among leaders in the sport working to turn those numbers around.

At the first weekly luncheon of the Grid Club’s 76th season, Gable said coaches nationwide will receive a letter in upcoming days encouraging coaches to embrace growing their programs.

He then recited what he wrote.

“Coaching kids to overcome challenges is our greatest privilege and highest calling. Thank you for everything you do for them. We need more of them,’’ Gable said.

While female participation is the sport is growing rapidly, Gable sees no reason for male participation to decline.

He gets the concerns some individuals had about the physicality of the sport at the onset of the pandemic.

“We’re breathing right in each other’s face after all, but it has been shown we can do this, we can compete safely,’’ Gable said. “To be down 50,000 kids over the last two years, that’s significant.’’

He believes it needs to be discussed at the same level as the recent successes that United States competitors have had in world competition.

“It’s important now. It’s important for the future,’’ Gable said.

He said coaches have a responsibility to welcome newcomers to the sport and encourage their growth and continued participation.

Gable talked following his presentation to the group about how that encouragement benefits young competitors well beyond the confines of a mat.

“The benefits last a lifetime,’’ he said.

He believes coaches must be willing to help those athletes develop their own desire to want to work hard and reap the rewards from that work.

That, from his perspective, doesn’t include coaches putting unreasonable demands on their athletes.

“There are a lot of strong coaches around, coaches who do things the right way as they encourage their wrestlers to overcome the challenges that life has put in front of them,’’ Gable said.

“They should be encouraged, told that they can become better. They don’t need to be run off. Being a part of a team, getting that feeling of being in something together with others, that’s so important.’’

As the Iowa program he coached to 15 NCAA championships in 21 seasons begins construction on a new wrestling training facility adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Gable said even facilities do make a difference.

Beyond simply keeping up with new construction elsewhere, Gable said training facilities help create a culture and an atmosphere.

He pointed to the current wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena that carries his name as an example.

“There’s not a window to be found anywhere in the wrestling facility right now, no sunshine coming in. Wrestling rooms all over the country are like that. I trained in one growing up, dark, dank, basements, that’s been the norm,’’ Gable said.

Pointing to a wall of windows at the Knights of Columbus Hall where the Grid Club holds its weekly event, Gable suggested more wrestling rooms need to let a little light in.

“The sunshine, it creates a place that wrestlers want to be and want to train in,’’ Gable said. “It helps them develop to the best of their abilities and that is something we need.’’