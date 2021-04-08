Young receivers go through first offseason after productive first year

Now Hutchinson, along with Daniel Jackson and Aiden Bitter, two true freshmen receivers who also made an impact on Iowa State’s offense, get a full off season to work on their respective games.

The 6-foot-2 Jackson played in Iowa State’s first four games as a slot receiver. He had five catches for 28 yards in those five games before a foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Bitter played in six games, mostly on special teams, but he did have a 38-yard catch against Kansas State.

“It’s been great to work with those guys this off season and watch them go through their first spring ball,” Scheelhaase said. “Daniel made some contributions to the offense before he had an injury that ended his season. With him, you have a big, physical receiver that can play on the outside or the inside. He has the ability to move around and that’s what we’ve been doing with him this spring, seeing where he fits best in our offense.”

Bitter is someone who Scheelhaase said can also play multiple positions while also continuing to contribute on special teams.

“With Aiden Bitter, the mentality that he brings everyday — he made contributions on special teams last year and he was a guy we felt like could go in at all three receiver positions,” Scheelhaase said. “With his ability to understand our offense and make an impact on special teams, he’ll contribute in a number of different ways. We don’t know when that’ll be, but he’s a guy that we trust and rely on. We know we’re in good hands when he’s out there and he’ll have a role.”

