UNI's co-offensive coordinators look to clean up mistakes ahead of Week 2

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa co-offensive coordinators Bodie Reeder and Ryan Clanton brought a new offense to the program this offseason, predicated on scoring points.

With only 17 points in a season opening loss to Air Force on Saturday, the first look at the Panthers’ new offense does not tell the full story.

“It is not the result that we want in terms of winning or losing,” Reeder said. “But, our guys competed. We moved the ball. We just need to finish drives and not shoot ourselves in the foot.”

A false start on one drive, a fumble inside the five yard line and an interception all cut promising drives short during first half in Colorado Springs, but promising drives do not win games.

Clanton highlighted the positives during UNI’s loss while also pointing out that they still did not accomplish their job against the Falcons.

“We drove the ball well, but we have to score points that is the bottom line,” Clanton said. “We have an experienced group of guys up front and really the whole offense. They all know that we need to score points that is the big issue that we have. I am proud of those guys. They did a good job, but not good enough to win. They just have to score points that is the key.”

Reeder also noted that many of the Panthers’ mistakes had little to do with their opposition.

“It is efficiency,” Reeder said. “There did not need to be a defense out there. We can spend all this time worrying about scout cards and scout team, but it does not matter. It is about what we do and that is what showed up on Saturday. We did not even need a defense out there to make those mistakes.”

Another aspect to the season opening loss which both coaches thought the Panthers need to improve was their usage of the run game.

With only 119 yards on 24 attempts, UNI struggled to establish its running attack until the game was well within Air Force’s grasp.

Senior Nick Ellis, one of UNI's starting tackles, said the offensive line did not play to its best ability despite allowing no sacks on Saturday.

“That is our standard. You do not want to have any sacks, any pressures,” Ellis said. “In the run game, we had less than 120 rush yards that is not our standard. We need to have closer to 150-200 yards for us to win. We did not do our thing to win.”

The passing game featured as one area which shined for the Panthers in the loss.

Quarterback Theo Day completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 286 yards and two scores with one interception. Eight Panthers recorded a reception during the game. Senior wide receiver Deion McShane led UNI with 6 receptions for 106 yards and was on the receiving end of the longest play of the game – a 40-yard pitch and catch in the fourth quarter.

“Theo was accurate,” Reeder said. “No sacks, the ball was out on time, the wide receivers made plays. I was pleased with the way we threw the football.”

The Panthers get their first chance for a rebound performance on the road against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Last week, UND played at Nebraska and played the Huskers tough for three quarters before losing 38-17.

The Hawks allowed the Huskers to amass 437 yards of total offense (244 rushing, 193 passing) and managed only 306 yards of offense (175 rushing, 131 passing).

The Hawks finished last season with a 5-6 record, but the record does not tell the story of the 2021 North Dakota football team.

With all five conference losses coming by a combined 23 points, the Fighting Hawks finished the season 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but with a plus 11 point differential.

From that 2021 squad, UND returns six starters on offense and four starters on defense.

Defensively, UND fields a group of players with little starting experience. Yet, despite their lack of experience, the Hawks defense held Nebraska to only seven points in the first half last week.