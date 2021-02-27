UNI football shows huge gains in dominant win at Youngstown State

The production came behind an offensive line that had three new starters and the two returning starters playing different positions.

“Very pleased with rushing the football today and it started with the offensive line,” Farley said. “Had to establish that group as much as the confidence within that group and all the things that they have been through. Those five along with our tight ends and running backs did a great job of rushing the ball and in essence opened up the passing game for us.

“I would be shortsighted not to mention some of the catches that were made by Deion (McShane) and Quan (Hampton) and some of the throws Will (McElvain) made.”

Will McElvain passed for 183 yards to give UNI a balanced attack. Quan Hampton led the team with 5 catches for 74 yards.

Defensively, the Panthers were lights out as Youngstown State averaged just 3.1 yards per play. In 43 total plays, the Penguins managed just 135 yards, including just 64 passing.

Sophomore defensive tackle Kristian Boyd had nine tackles, including three for loss as UNI racked up 10 TFLs.