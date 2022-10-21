UNI closes four-game homestand with bruised Missouri State

CEDAR FALLS — It is Bear Week.

Northern Iowa hosts Missouri State in the final contest of a four game home stand.

The Bears entered the season ranked No. 5 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 poll and appeared worthy of that billing through the first two weeks of the season.

The Bears dominated former UNI quarterback Will McElvain and Central Arkansas, 27-14, to open the season. In week two, Missouri State put up 436 total yards and beat fourteenth-ranked UT-Martin, 35-30.

What a difference five weeks can make.

After surrendering a 27-17 lead against FBS No. 10 Arkansas, the Bears lost four straight games including three consecutive conference games and slipped out of the top 25.

Bruised and battered, Missouri State makes the 481-mile trip to Cedar Falls in search of its first Missouri Valley Football Conference win.

Despite their skid, UNI head coach Mark Farley said he does not take much out of their record.

“They just played pretty good opponents,” Farley said. “They had Arkansas beat; I watched that tape. They had them beat all day long. They just did not get to close it out at the end of the game.”

Farley continued and said “everybody knows” the talent on the Missouri State roster.

Talent which starts under center with senior quarterback Jason Shelley. Throwing for 3,347 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns, the former Utah State transfer exploded onto the scene in his first season in Springfield in 2021.

Farley got an close up look at the star last season as Shelley led the Bears to a 34-27 win which included a four-play, 75-yard game-winning drive in closing minutes of the game.

“He is the Offensive Player of the Year, last year, in this league,” Farley said. “He took Arkansas to task. That is what makes him good, how he can extend plays and, yet, he is a really good thrower.”

The Bears consist of a potent, talented cast of talented contributors around Shelley.

At wide receiver, junior Ty Scott returns after an All-MVFC First Team season in 2021. Another FBS transfer – from Central Michigan – Scott racked up 1,110 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, last season.

Sophomore running back Jacardia Wright rounds out the Bears trio of talented FBS transfers. The former Kansas State Wildcat has 474 yards and four touchdowns thus far in his first season in Springfield.

Given the “playoff caliber” of their opponents, UNI co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder said the Panthers need to be ready to go come Saturday.

“They are probably feeling the same way we are. They are just waiting to break through," Reeder said. "They have had a tough schedule and played some tough teams, very similar to us. They definitely have our full respect.”

Coming off a week in which the Panthers put up 548 total yards on offense in their 41-14 win over Utah Tech, Reeder said he wants to see his team continue improving.

He tells his players that “every rep matters” and they cannot let their standard slip as the season stretches onward.

“Our standard cannot be lowered,” Reeder said. “We expect to be a physical, downhill run game, an explosive passing attack, have creativity, have an elite quarterback and be all about the ball. Those are our five pillars. That standard will not change."

UNI leading receiver Sam Schnee said Farley has the team fired up ahead of Saturday’s tilt.

“This is the start to something special we could do this year,” Schnee said. “We are ready to take on this opportunity.”