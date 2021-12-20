Trevor Penning looking to make UNI history

“With the 60th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Brad Meester, tackle, Northern Iowa.”

When that announcement was made over 21 years ago, those in attendance at Madison Square Garden probably had no idea that it was the highest ever selection for a UNI football player. Meester may not have even known it at the time. Still, in April of 2000, Meester became the highest Panther ever drafted.

What Meester also might not know is that he may not hold that distinction much longer.

Trevor Penning, a 6-foot-7, 321 lbs. offensive tackle for the Panthers, is currently projected to shatter Meester’s history making selection. ESPN Draft guru Todd McShay currently has mocked Penning to go 22nd overall while fellow ESPN expert Mel Kiper has graded Penning as the second best tackle and 19th best overall player in this April’s draft. Should that remain the case through, Penning would break Meester’s mark by over 30 picks. It’s a historic honor that isn’t lost on the redshirt junior.

“That would mean a ton,” Penning said via a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “UNI’s a legendary program so it would definitely be amazing to be able to do that. There’s been some great players to come through here like Spencer (Brown), David Johnson...It’d be insane to be able to be the top guy at the school ever.”

What would also be insane is that Penning would join Brown, selected 93rd overall in the third round of the 2021 draft by Buffalo, as the second consecutive UNI lineman to be drafted. As a rookie, Brown is already the starting right tackle for the Bills.

“I talked to him a couple of days ago when I asked him how things were,” Penning said of his former teammate. “He was asking me how I was doing with all of the agent talk and training talk. We just kind of texted back and forth. It was pretty good.”

The Clear Lake native was recently selected to the Associated Press’ FCS All-American Team, the second All-American team he’s been named to in the last week, but likely not the last. A Newman Catholic graduate, Penning is also hoping that his selection will bring great honor for the Northern Iowa community.

“It’s funny cause we’re known for baseball,” Penning said with a laugh. “It’s probably a little weird for people to see ‘Newman Catholic football player’ and think, ‘oh, they only do baseball there.”

While some might be surprised to see a football player and not a baseball player having so much success out of Newman Catholic, Penning’s high school coach likely isn’t one of them.

“(Newman head football coach) Rich McCardle definitely helped me out a lot,” Penning said. “He told me, ‘you’ve got a really good shot at playing college football.’ It was just Division II and FCS talk at that time. Him telling me that gave me some motivation to be able to work hard at the sport I love and put in all the hours.”

Even when Penning arrived on UNI’s campus, professional football wasn’t something on his mind.

“I wouldn’t say I really (was thinking about the NFL back then),” he said. “In the back of my mind it was kind of a goal of mine, but my goals coming into college were just to be an All-American or All-Conference kind of guy and hopefully get a shot to play in the league. I think I’ve exceeded what I wanted to do here and it’s definitely cool.”

That changed when his redshirt sophomore year came to an end.

“I thought there were definitely some things I needed to work on during the offseason,” Penning said. “But I also thought if I put in the time and put in the work and effort into it then shoot, I could have a shot at this. Still to this day I have a ton of work to do. Whether it’s technique, flexibility, weight room, there’s so much I can do and I don’t even think I’m close to what I think I can be.”

Penning’s offensive line coach Ryan Clanton knows a thing or two about what it takes to make it to the NFL. As an offensive lineman for the University of Oregon, he had to spend practices blocking his then-teammates DeForest Buckner (an NFL All-Pro) and Arik Armstead (a former first-round pick). Knowing what it’s like to have to guard players of that caliber, his praise of Penning means a lot.

“I would say the biggest thing in his development is the work that he put in after practices and after everyone else left as well as in the weight room,” Clanton said. “He’s going to be one of the strongest guys at the combine, no doubt. He’s an absolute monster in the weight room in all three lifts and that’s from the work he put in.”

Penning himself acknowledged that there’s plenty of work he has to do on his technique. Clanton added that the biggest adjustment he’d have to make would be moving up from the speed of the game at the FCS level to the speed of the NFL. Still, Clanton offered the strongest possible endorsement for Penning in encouraging teams to draft him.

“I’ve been around a lot of top ten draft picks playing and coaching and he is by far the most physically and mentally geared for the NFL,” said Clanton. “He’s one of the nastiest linemen I’ve ever seen in my life. I’d put him up with any NFL offensive lineman on the nasty scale...Trevor doesn’t force that, it’s just who he is. It’s how he plays the game, but he’s the nicest guy ever off the field and the whole team loves him.”

Clanton also had a bold prediction.

“He’s going to get drafted a lot higher than any of those projections have him,” he said. “How do you pass on a guy like that? He’s got such a high ceiling, he’s young, he’s physical, he loves the game, he’s a one team type of guy. I’m so excited to watch him play. It’s hard to compare him to anyone else.”

There’s a lot of time between now and the end of April. A lot can happen between now and then. It should also be noted that some projected Brown going early in the second round before he slipped to the late third, so mock drafts aren’t an exact science. Still, whatever happens, Trevor Penning is about to be the next UNI Panther in the National Football League.

He doesn’t want to be the last, however, and he has some advice to those who will follow after him.

“Just don’t be afraid to put in the work,” Penning said. “Don’t worry about the star (rankings) or anything like that. You’re still playing football whether it’s FCS, FBS, Division III it’s still football. That’s all there is to it.”

