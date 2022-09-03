Taylor, defense overcome Hawkeye offensive struggles in triumph over Jackrabbits

IOWA CITY — Iowa sputtered out of the starting gate of the 2022 football season Saturday, but won.

The Hawkeyes rode the strength of their defense and the leg of punter Tory Taylor to survive a 7-3 struggle against South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa (1-0) finished with just 166 yards of offense, ran for just 57 yards and turned the ball over twice as Petras endured a 11-of-25 start through the air.

“That was not who we are, not representative of our offense," Petras said. “We just never got into any sort of rhythm, any sort of flow."

Petras heard the jeers of fans as the Hawkeyes failed to move the chains on third down on all but four of their 17 third-down plays.

“We’re disappointed too," Petras said.

To compensate, Iowa’s defense limited the Jackrabbits to 120 total yards, 33 rushing yards and held quarterback Mark Gronowski to a 10-of-26 passing performance.

Taylor created a field position nightmare for South Dakota State with his 10 punts, averaging 47.9 yards and having seven downed inside the 20-yard line.

“It felt like they were inside the 5- (or) 10-yard line the whole day," Petras said. “When one unit is struggling, you need the other two to pick it up and it was exciting to see what they did."

Two safeties in the second half separated the Hawkeyes from the Jackrabbits.

Jack Campbell put Iowa ahead to stay 5-3 in the third quarter, tackling running back Isaiah Davis in the end zone with 4 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Joe Evans doubled the Hawkeyes’ lead in the fourth quarter, sacking Gronowski in the end zone with 3:58 left in the game.

Following a 21-yard kick return by Riley Moss, the Hawkeyes put the ball in Leshon Williams’ hands to run out the clock and head into next Saturday’s game against Iowa State with a 1-0 start.

“Real unusual day, unusual scoring line of 3-2-2," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’ve never been around a game like that, but we’ll take it today."

The struggles started early.

Neither team found any offensive rhythm in an opening half that ended in a 3-3 deadlock.

With starting running back Gavin Williams and starting receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson sidelined by injuries, moving the ball became problematic for Iowa.

Ferentz said it created offensive issues that extended beyond one position.

“We had a hard time protecting consistently enough around the ball and it seemed like it was a rotation of issues, different breakdowns that happened," Ferentz said. “I think there’s reasons for it. We have some young guys playing and some guys that have missed significant time in practice. … We have to do a better job collectively."

The Hawkeyes gained 58 yards in the first two quarters — including just 17 on the ground — while the Jackrabbits were limited to 76 yards in the first half and struggled with field position created by four Taylor punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

An interception thrown by Petras with 3:06 remaining in the second quarter positioned South Dakota State to forge the halftime tie, a seven-play 11-yard drive that was capped by a Hunter Dustman 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the opening half.

Dustman, a punter last season who is handling kicking duties for the first time this season, knocked through his first attempt of the year to erase a lead Iowa had opened late in the first quarter.

The Hawkeyes’ first-year kicker Aaron Blom missed a 40-yard attempt on Iowa’s second possession of the game before hitting from 44 yards with 1:11 to go in the opening quarter.

“I was real glad to see Aaron come back and hit that one because those things can weigh on you," Ferentz said. “First one didn’t go the way he wanted, but he rebounded, came back and did a good job."

The points proved necessary until the Iowa defense found a way to score in the second half.

“It was just a back and forth battle," Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts said. “We’re always out there looking to score on defense and we were able to make a couple of plays and get that done."

South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier expected some challenges presented by Iowa’s defense, issues that started with Taylor.

“At one point I said, 'This kid is a freak.’ I thought he had kicked it out of bounds one time and it rolls down to the 2-yard line," Stiegelmeier said. “That is a powerful weapon, part of their defense and when you find yourself thinking ‘We have to go 98 yards against this defense’ it’s tough."

The Jackrabbits struggled to help themselves, penalized 12 times for 66 yards including multiple false starts and offside penalties.

“Our top two offensive linemen jumped in our first series. It was loud, but we practice with noise," Stiegelmeier said.

Ferentz counts on the same from his team following a rough-around-the-edges opener. The Hawkeyes had seven first-time starters on the field Saturday and used five true freshmen.

“Clearly," Ferentz said, "a lot of things we have to get better at and work on."