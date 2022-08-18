Stilianos on 'bigger stage' at Iowa

IOWA CITY – Steven Stilianos wanted a challenge.

A two-time all-Patriot League selection as a tight end at Lafayette University who caught 65 passes over four seasons, he wanted more.

“I had a great experience at Lafayette, but I wanted to see what I could do at the next level, see what I could do on a bigger stage,’’ Stilianos said.

He’s found that stage at Iowa, where he joined the football program this summer as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound native of Hayes, Va., is receiving an education on a daily basis as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

“Everybody here can play, but that’s what I wanted,’’ Stilianos said during the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day Friday. "At a smaller school, there are a handful of guys who are really top-level players. Here, everybody fits that description.

"If you want to compete, you have to take your game to that level.’’

That desire to learn and grow was part of the attraction for Stilianos when he chose to explore options as a graduate transfer.

With time – he retained one year of eligibility from Lafayette and had a sixth year available because of the COVID-19 pandemic – Stilianos saw an opportunity to further develop his skills.

“My goal, like everybody here, is to get to the next level and I feel like I can really benefit from the coaching and the competition I’m going to get here at Iowa. With two years, I have time to make it work for me,’’ Stilianos said.

In summer work and during the opening weeks of fall camp, Stilianos has gained an understanding of just how different things are at a Big Ten program compared to the Football Championship Subdivision program he had been a part of since earning all-state honors as a defensive back and quarterback at the prep level in Virginia.

He quickly noticed greater expectations and a higher attention to detail.

“The fundamentals are really important here, every little thing,’’ Stilianos said. “It’s something that is really stressed. I’m seeing the importance of being fundamentally sound and how the detail work can make a difference.’’

Among the challenges Stilianos welcomed when he chose to transfer was the opportunity to be tested on a daily basis, from the practice field to the meeting room.

He wanted to immerse himself in a program with top-tier talent at the tight end position, believing that afforded him the best opportunity to develop his skills.

“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that I still have a lot to learn,’’ Stilianos said. “But, I’m in a great place to do that. The tight ends that have come out of this program and the tight ends who are here now, they’re some of the best in the country and this is a place where tight ends are appreciated and a part of what the offense is about.’’

Stilianos senses slow, but steady progress as he works from one day to the next.

He did not anticipate stepping in and quickly landing a spot near the top of the depth chart.

“It’s more about the process and working to develop. I want to contribute any way I can and I’m working to make that happen, but I also have to be patient and understand that it will take time,’’ Stilianos said.

Returning all-Big Ten selection Sam LaPorta appreciates the process that Stilianos is working through as he adjusts to competing at the power-five level.

“We’ve all been there and it’s not easy,’’ LaPorta said. “I admire him what he’s doing, wanting to compete at the highest level and being willing to take on that challenge. He proved to himself what he could do at Lafayette and now he’s trying to prove himself all over again.’’

Stilianos embraces the work that lies ahead.

He is currently seeing how important that first and second step can be with each snap and is working to use those steps to his advantage.

“It’s all part of the challenge that I signed up for,’’ Stilianos said. “I’m learning every day and that is only going to help me moving forward.’’