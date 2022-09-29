Stevens aims to join long line of kickers to help Iowa against Michigan

IOWA CITY – Drew Stevens is well aware of the impact kickers have had in Iowa football games against Michigan over the years.

If needed, the Hawkeye freshman feels prepared to make some history of his own Saturday.

“Those moments, that’s what you live for as a kicker,’’ Stevens said.

Four games into his college career, Stevens is just beginning to experience those moments at the collegiate level.

After handling kickoffs in Iowa’s first two games, Stevens added placekicking responsibilities on game days to his workload two weeks ago and has been perfect since.

In addition to connecting on all six of his PAT attempts, he has connected on his last four field goal tries, including hitting from 51 yards on his second field goal during the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 win at Rutgers last Saturday.

Stevens is ready to add to that resume when Iowa welcomes fourth-ranked Michigan to Kinnick Stadium at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.

“I have great confidence in myself and in the teammates around me to go out and get the job done,’’ Stevens said. “I feel good with where things are at.’’

Iowa’s most recent victory over the Wolverines was won by a kick, a 33-yard field goal by Keith Duncan as time expired in 2016 that gave the Hawkeyes a 14-13 victory over third-ranked Michigan.

As thousands of fans spilled onto the Kinnick Stadium turf, Duncan made a dash to the opposite end of the stadium to celebrate a win which spoiled the Wolverines’ 9-0 start to the season.

Stevens has seen video of the game-winning kick and working with the same kicking form coach who Duncan worked with in high school, Dan Orner.

“I’ve seen it on TVs around here. He makes the kick and it’s like, ‘Oh, we won this. I can do this’ and I know what he’s feeling,’’ Stevens said. “I can handle this, too.’’

Duncan’s walk-off field goal is the latest in a series of difference-making kicks in Hawkeye wins over the Wolverines.

Iowa had beaten the Wolverines just four times ever and hadn’t won a game in the series since 1962 when Tom Nichol made a difference in 1981.

Nichol connected on three field goals that allowed Iowa to win a 9-7 game at Ann Arbor in 1981, a victory which helped Iowa earn its first Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl berth under Hayden Fry.

Four years later, Rob Houghtlin kicked four field goals to give Iowa a win in one of the program’s most historic games.

In a match-up between teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in the country, Houghtlin hit a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the top-ranked Hawkeyes a 12-10 victory over the Wolverines that also helped send Iowa to a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl berth.

In 1990, Jeff Skillett connected on an extra point following a one-yard touchdown run by Paul Kujawa with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining and John Derby intercepted an Elvis Grbac pass on the ensuing series in a 24-23 win at Ann Arbor that ultimately allowed the Hawkeyes to earn a piece of the Big Ten title.

Nate Kaeding hit three field goals in the Hawkeyes’ 30-27 win over the Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium in 2003 and Daniel Murray connected on three field goals in a 30-28 win over Michigan in Iowa City in 2009.

Before Duncan kicked his game winner in 2016, Mike Meyer did the same to beat the Wolverines in 2013. He hit from 34 yards with 6:02 remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 24-21 victory.

Stevens has talked with Kaeding and is part of a text group with Duncan, who he said has helped prepare him for the successful start to his college career.

“He has so much knowledge here has given me some advice about the wind patterns at Kinnick and things like that,’’ Stevens said. “He’s helped me with ways to stay calm. I do deep breaths to slow the adrenalin down a bit, just to be ready to go out and kick.’’

That hasn’t been an issue.

Stevens enrolled last January and improved consistency this fall following an inconsistent spring.

“I’m not trying to diss him because he should have been in high school, but he’s made a big jump since then,’’ Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I think that’s the important part. He’s worked hard at it and it’s starting to show right now.’’

Ferentz said the competition between Stevens and Aaron Blom, who hit 1-of-4 field goal tries in Iowa’s first two games, continues on a daily basis in practice, something he doesn’t mind.

“We’re talking about two young guys, two inexperienced guys,’’ Ferentz said. “I’ve said we expect some ups and downs, some bumps in the road at that spot, and hopefully we can just keep pushing forward.’’

That what Stevens plans.

He welcomed the opportunity to become the Hawkeye starter.

“All I’ve been doing is working for it and to finally get it, it was a good feeling,’’ Stevens said. “I wasn’t quite as nervous as I expected. I was a little shocked that when I got out there I wasn’t nervous at all.

“Every day, every day, you think about making the deciding kick. You work to be ready for it.’’