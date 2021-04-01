Spring practice has taken on added significance for Iowa football

When Iowa held the first of its 15 spring football practices Tuesday morning, the players on the field weren't the only ones receiving an education.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said this week that this year’s spring practices spread out over the next five weeks will be unique.
There are starting positions that need to be filled and depth-chart roles to determined, commonplace objectives each spring, but in this situation the 22nd-year Hawkeye coach expects coaches to learn more about personnel on the Iowa roster than at any time in his tenure.
“This is an important phase for us each year, especially after what has happened over the last 12 months,’’ Ferentz said. “This is a fresh opportunity for all of our players.’’
Ferentz listed a myriad of reasons for why this year’s spring practices have taken on added significance, especially for younger players on the Iowa roster.
The cancellation of spring practices a year ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sporadic nature of summer work and then the condensed season followed by bowl workouts first halted by coronavirus issues and then ended when the Hawkeyes’ bowl game was cancelled all impacted developmental work.
For Iowa, that’s a big deal.
The defensive line is an example.
Graduating three starters at four positions for a second straight year, the Hawkeyes’ spring depth chart includes one returning starter in Zach VanValkenburg at an end position and three-first year starters in end John Waggoner and tackles Noah Shannon and Yahya Black.
They’re backed up by Joe Evans and Chris Reames at the end positions and Logan Lee and Logan Jones at the tackle spots.
The vast majority have seen little playing time for the Hawkeyes.
“This year the defensive line has a lot of new guys, new faces and frankly, guys we don’t know a lot about yet,’’ Ferentz said.
On the other side of the ball, Iowa lists juniors Jack Plumb and Cody Ince at the top of the depth chart at the tackle spots on the offensive line with Kyler Schott, Tyler Linderbaum and Justin Britt filling interior positions.
Their current back-ups include three redshirt freshmen in Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury and Josh Volk as well as sophomores Noah Fenske and Nick DeJong.
Typically, those younger players would have received additional attention in practice, particularly in the spring and during bowl preparation.
That didn’t happen in 2020, not only denying players the chance to progress but also impacting the ability of coaches to learn about players who had not yet worked their way onto the depth chart.
Because of that in some respects the names on Iowa’s spring depth chart are just that, written in pencil and far from set in stone.
“We are eager to get back on the field this spring,’’ Ferentz said. “The depth chart doesn’t mean much right now. We are a team with players who will constantly improve throughout the year.’’
Ferentz is pleased with the work players put in during eight weeks of offseason strength and conditioning work, saying the team seems to have flipped the page from its 6-2 season a year ago to a new beginning in 2021.
But, just how things line up and even where players may be best suited to play remains a work in progress.
Ferentz points to VanValkenburg as an example of a player who looked different on the field last fall than he did the prior year after arriving as a graduate transfer from NCAA Division II Hillsdale College.
He suspects similar storylines will play out in upcoming months as Iowa prepares for its Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana but with limited development opportunities in the past 13 months there is a little added intrigue.
“We’ll know a lot more in two weeks, five weeks and down the road in August than we know today on March 29th,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m confident we’ll have good players. I’m just not sure who they will be at this point in time.’’
Ferentz met with his team Monday and encouraged them to take a competitive attitude into practices this spring.
He sees this as a chance for players at every position to grow and eventually put themselves in a better position to earn playing time.
He said returning starting quarterback Spencer Petras should be able to benefit from the 15 spring practices he did not have a chance to participate in a year ago.
“Spencer operates like you want a quarterback to operate,’’ Ferentz said. “He has a wonderful opportunity to take the next step this spring.’’
Ferentz places Petras’ returning back-ups, Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan, in the same position.
“We want them all to compete. We need that,’’ Ferentz said.
Iowa’s spring practice plans will be on a fairly regimented schedule over the next five weeks with on-field work taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week.
With the Big Ten giving its schools more local control over attendance at the sporting events its hosts, Ferentz is hopeful that at least a limited number of number of fans will be able to attend one, and possibly two, Hawkeye practices this spring although no dates have been finalized.
“We’re hoping to see some fans back at Kinnick a couple of times this spring,’’ Ferentz said. “... Our guys really missed that last season. Hopefully, it can happen.’’