AMES — Iowa State's Jeremiah Cooper is used to the big stage. He played in nine games last season and was the Big 12's Defensive Freshman of the Year.

But so far in 2023, he has shined even brighter.

His two interceptions against Northern Iowa in the first game — including one for a touchdown on the first drive of the game — were just the start. He was the conference's defensive player of the week.

Cooper intercepted another pass and made countless other plays in the loss to Iowa.

For the sophomore safety from Texas, the big plays this season have come from work in the offseason and practice and having a better understanding of the college game.

"It's just getting a better feel for the game since this is my second year," Cooper said. "With the safeties I have with me — we have strong chemistry — so I just get after it with them every day and we just execute on the field."

Despite his success last season, Cooper knows that he made some mistakes.

After a hamstring injury derailed his progress at the end of the year, Cooper went to work on trying to get better. He added 10-plus pounds to his slender frame, which has allowed Cooper to play more physically this season.

Cooper also has spent a lot of time breaking down film on opposing offenses, which has been the biggest key.

"Last year, I learned a lot, so I'm just learning from my mistakes and getting a better feel for the game," Cooper said. "So, when I go out there, I can execute."

The execution has him tied for the most interceptions in the country at three with Coastal Carolina's Clayton Isbell. Cooper also has 10 tackles and a pass breakup.

Defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim is not surprised by the success Cooper is having so far because of everything the sophomore safety puts into practice and preparation for games.

"I mean, he is a dog. I knew this was going to happen," Onyedim said after the Iowa game. "He performs in practice every day. He practices how he plays. He's a really good player."

The growth from Cooper this season emulates what head coach Matt Campbell saw from cornerback TJ Tampa as a young player.

Campbell said there was plenty to like last season with Cooper, but there were also some things for him to work on — similar to when Tampa started as a sophomore.

"I go back to that Texas game, there is a couple plays you are like, 'Daggone, he is like a hair off,'" Campbell said. "I just feel like that is the evolution, especially at safety, there are some places where you are asking a freshman to play early it is hard to do that. What we asked him to do a year ago was really hard. We are paying the benefits of it, of getting those quality reps a year ago."

Anthony Johnson was a big mentor for Cooper, the sophomore said. Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft this spring by the Packers.

Cooper said Johnson was the first leader that he looked up to and helped him a lot on and off the field. When Cooper was sidelined with his hamstring injury, he watched Johnson's film and tried to mimic his game.

"He knew that I was a true freshman out there playing against these big schools," Cooper said. "He got with me every game making sure my mind was right. When I got injured, he was always by my side."

With a loaded defensive backs room, Cooper is taking advantage of every opportunity that he has.

Now that he is one of the most experienced players in the group, Cooper said he is helping some of the others to take advantage of their playing time.

"They are really special; I feel like there is not a drop off from last year," Cooper said. "I'm learning from everyone that rotates. ... I'm young, but I'm more experienced than some of them so I try to guide them through."

Iowa State travels to Ohio this week, an abnormal road test for the Cyclones against the Bobcats who boast an offense that has scored just 19 points per game so far this season.

There is some familiarity for Cooper since he was on the field when the two teams played last year.

This time around, in the first game away from Ames this season, he is just hoping to keep improving from his great performances to start 2023.

"Just clean everything up and go out there and play," Cooper said. "And hopefully we get a win."