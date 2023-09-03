AMES — Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht said her had butterflies in his stomach on Saturday. morning as he prepared for his first career start against Northern Iowa.

Throughout fall practice, it was never a formality the redshirt freshman would start the season-opener.

When last season’s starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers was publicly charged for his involvement in the ongoing sports gambling probe, ISU head coach Matt Campbell said he was confident in Becht, four-star freshman JJ Kohl and junior college transfer Tanner Hughes.

Ultimately, in the season opener against the Panthers, Becht showed enough that the quarterbacks competition could simmer for just a minute. He finished 10-for-13 with 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Cramps in the second half slowed him down a bit, but Becht was still pleased with his performance.

“I probably could have threw a couple more balls, but I feel we took it more conservative today,” Becht said. “We got the run game started, killed them in the run and the pass game opened up. It was a good game.”

The pressure was off Becht early when defensive back Jeremiah Cooper gave they Cyclones an early lead with a pick six.

His first touchdown drive came at the end of the first quarter after a long punt return gave the Cyclones the ball at the UNI 21-yard line. Becht snuck in seven plays later.

Becht played the first three series before Kohl took over for one series, a three-and-out.

Becht played the first series of the second half, threw a 36-yard touchdown pass and was mostly done for the day. He had a few more mop-up snaps in the second half but was limited with cramps.

“I think he made all of the throws, made a couple of great ones and was a hair off on a couple of others,” Campbell said. “I thought he had great efficiency, used his legs when he had the opportunity to. You would love to see him full strength in the second half but just poised.”

The performances proved Becht’s place as the starting quarterback for now but that could change.

Kohl, playing in his first college game, was solid in limited time too, Campbell thought. He had a few solid runs on scramble plays and was 4-for-5 with just 3 yards.

“Rocco, and honestly JJ, I thought both of those guys executed the game plan that gave us the opportunity to have success,” Campbell said. “They will just keep growing. What a huge day for them to be able to get out there in this environment against a good defense to go play football and adapt and go through it.”

Running back Cartevious Norton shared time with both of the quarterbacks on Saturday and in practice.

While he said Becht is a good leader and he likes what he is doing on the field, Norton said that both can have an impact this season when on the field.

“I feel like they both complement each other with different type of games,” Norton said. “They complement each other in great ways. One can go in and do this and one can go in and do different things. I think they both attack the game in great ways.”

Next week will present a bigger challenge with Iowa coming to town in the annual Cy-Hawk game.

While the Hawkeyes’ defense has a few new faces on it, it’s still one of the best in the Big Ten and the country. Utah State managed 329 yards against Iowa on Saturday, but scored just 14 points and turned the ball over once.

After the win Saturday though, it was all smiles for Becht on the win over Northern Iowa.

His defense backed him up well and he made enough plays to pick up his first career win as the starter despite having to work with a first-time coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Nate Scheelhaase and fight through the turmoil that flooded the program over the last few weeks.

“They had my back and I had their back,” Becht said. “(The team) put their trust in me to come out and play today. I respect them for that. We just did our best. We prepared for this game and came out with a win. ... We just had trust in everybody and that’s what we really thrive on.”