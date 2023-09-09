AMES — Iowa State football's Rocco Becht has a saying that he plays with: 'take the money'.

It was a saying that he picked from his dad, Anthony, who now coaches in the XFL after a lengthy career as a NFL tight end.

"Just take the easy stuff," Rocco said of the slogan. "He always told me to take what they give you and roll with it."

Rocco, the redshirt freshman quarterback from Florida, did that in his first start.

It was not a glamourous line. He threw the ball just 13 times and saw around 35 plays on offense in the first game of college football's new clock changes.

The efficiency, something that head coach Matt Campbell harps on, was there though for Rocco as he completed 10 of those throws for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After delving into the film from his first career start, Becht said there were few things he to fix but it was overall a 'good' game from him.

"There are definitely a few plays in there that I want back, a couple of deep balls, but we will get them right," Rocco said. "In my case, just progressing through reads where needed."

Campbell said after the game on Saturday that his quarterback showed a lot of poise in his first start.

The eighth-year Cyclones coach said Rocco's background played a factor in that.

"Coming from that background, you certainly have been in the moment before and you have been on the sideling and been around the game," Campbell said. "That is the one thing from Rocco since he has got here, you watched him diligently approach the game of football. ... I certainly think his background has helped him."

The same goes for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nate Scheelhaase.

A former quarterback himself, Sheelhaase said he likes how mature Rocco has been in the short time he has been at Iowa State.

"It feels like he has been around the program (for a while)," Sheelhaase said. "He feels like he has a good grasp of the offense, a good grasp of what you want as a coach and having been around that background helps him a lot."

That maturity is notable for a redshirt freshman that saw limited action last season. Rocco only played in two games to preserve that extra season of eligibility.

Rocco also has done a lot over the course of the last year too, Sheelhaase said, to help prepare him to play this season.

"He has spent a lot of time in the film room just trying to understand what we are trying to do first," Sheelhaase said. "He has evolved in being able to understand what he is getting from a defensive perspective and how that will challenge what we are doing."

Rocco said that his dad was not around a whole lot, as Anthony kept playing through this 14-year professional career before jumping into television and coaching.

"He has always been in my ear," Rocco said. "All the wisdom and knowledge he has given me over the past 18 years has been amazing. I take that with me everyday."

Although Rocco may not say it, this week is a little bit different for the Cyclones with the rivalry game against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes defense is notoriously stout and Rocco and the rest of the offense knows that. Plus, there is the added stakes with the opponents.

But, Rocco said it was business as usual coming into an important week.

"Obviously there is a different mindset from everyone in the building going up against Iowa but I'm going to go about it like it's another week," he said. "I am going to prepare the same, practice the same and go into it like another game."

Even though he did not play, Rocco was still heavily involved with the Cyclones ahead of last season's Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium.

Being from Florida, he was not familiar with the stakes of the rivalry. Now he does and he wants to come away with another win.

"This is like a lot of fans' Super Bowl," Rocco said. "For me, I know it is a big game, but I am going into it like another game. I'm going to do everything the same and hopefully we come out with a win."