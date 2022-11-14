Resilient Hawkeyes on three-game winning streak, in hunt for trip to Indy

IOWA CITY -- Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday:

1. The good

Resilient bunch, this Iowa football team.

From 3-4 and coping with a 54-10 loss at Ohio State to winning three straight games and playing their way back into the Big Ten West Division title hunt, the Hawkeyes bought into the notion that they were competing in a marathon and not a sprint and have kept on working.

"We didn't put our heads down and consider the season as a failure. We kept working each and every day. We knew who we were as a team and as a defense and offense and our units just came together,'' safety Kaevon Merriweather said.

"We refuse to put our heads down. We want to keep pushing and see where it will lead.''

Tight end Sam LaPorta said what is transpiring on the field showed signs of emerging in practice prior to success in games, but adds that the work must continue.

"I don't know if you could have told me a couple of weeks ago that this is what it would look like, but we still have two games ahead of us and we're happy that we kind of have our fate in our own hands,'' LaPorta said. "Let's see what we can do with it a game at a time.''

2. The better than good

Iowa's defense continues to live in rare air.

Only Illinois, which held Wisconsin to 208 yards in a 34-10 win, has held the Badgers to fewer than the 227 yards the Hawkeye defense surrendered Saturday.

Wisconsin totaled just 11 first downs -- matching Iowa's output -- and worked behind the chains most of the game against an Iowa defense which sacked quarterback Graham Mertz four times and dropped the Badgers for losses on nine occasions.

The Hawkeyes limited the Badgers to seven yards on 15 first-down carries on their way to leading Iowa to a 13th straight November win.

Iowa is now allowing 13.9 points and 260.7 yards per game and for the first time since a 1991 team that finished 10-1-1 the Hawkeyes have held seven opponents to 10 or fewer points.

This Hawkeye defense is on pace to be Iowa's best since the Hawkeyes gave up 253.6 yards per game in 1981, an 8-4 season that ended with a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl appearance.

3. The true to form

While Iowa collected just 52 yards on the ground Saturday, one long-term barometer held up Saturday.

The team that rushes for the most yards has won 20 of the last 22 games between the Hawkeyes and Badgers.

Iowa accomplished that, holding Wisconsin to 51 yards on the ground.

"It's the will versus the want, so if you're willing to go out there and stop the run, good things can happen,'' Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said. "You can't really teach people that and I think that is a sign of a Phil Parker defense. He brings in guys that are willing to get after it.''

Hawkeye freshman Kaleb Johnson was the leading rusher in the game, gaining 57 yards on 22 carries while the Badgers' Braelon Allen totaled 40 yards on 17 carries to finish well below his season average of 109.9 yards per game.

Both teams struggled to gain any sort of traction on the ground with Iowa averaging a season-low 1.2 yards on its 45 carries and Wisconsin gaining 1.6 yards on the 31 occasions it ran the football.

4. The winning ugly

Once Iowa opened a comfortable lead against Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes shifted gears with a sole focus offensively on time management and playing reduced-risk football while letting the defense continue to do its thing.

While that led to nine punts Saturday -- Tory Taylor averaged 43.4 yards on those attempts -- it also led Iowa back to the winner's circle as it claimed the Heartland Trophy for the second time in three years and for the seventh time in the 17 games the prized bull has been presented to the winner in border rivalry.

"I don't mind telling you that was prominent in my thoughts, certainly how we approached the second half,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Same way the last three weeks, actually. You want to be smart in that second half and not put those guys in a really bad position.''

5. The path forward

With Saturday's victory, Iowa is bowl eligible for the 10th consecutive season and the for the 21st time in 22 years.

More significantly, three straight wins have returned the Hawkeyes to the title hunt in the Big Ten West Division, where four teams woke up Sunday morning tied for first with 4-3 records.

Illinois, Purdue and the Minnesota team Iowa visits at 3 p.m. on Saturday join Iowa in the logjam at the top of the division standings.

For a team that took the field three weeks ago at 1-3 in league play, to be playing the final two weeks of the season for a return trip to the Big Ten Championship Game, is significant.

But quarterback Spencer Petras isn't thinking about anything other than the Golden Gophers.

"I think it's a total waste of time for us to think about (a return to Indianapolis) because we have a good Minnesota team and a good Nebraska team coming up,'' Petras said.

"Considering where things were a couple of weeks ago, it's great but the second we set our sights on that we're doing ourselves a disservice. You can't do that."