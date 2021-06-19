Recruiting classmates Hall, Brock team up in Cyclones backfield

AMES — Life as a college football coach isn’t easy.

But having a Heisman candidate sure makes it less difficult.

Iowa State running backs and receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase has that in junior running back Breece Hall.

Hall put together one of the best individual seasons Iowa State has seen since Troy Davis. Hall was first or second in the nation in almost every significant rushing stat.

He had 1,572 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards nine times last season and had at least one touchdown in every game.

If his rushing production wasn’t enough, he was also a productive pass catcher out of the backfield where he caught 23 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

“Obviously we’re excited about the year Breece had where he was a legitimate Heisman contender where he did a bunch of stuff for us on the field in terms of running with the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield,” Scheelhaase said. “The exciting part is, we still feel like there are a lot of areas for Breece to improve in and he feels the same way.”

Hall, who finished sixth in last season’s Heisman voting, is focused on the intricacies of the game.