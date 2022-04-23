Quarterback competition still fluid for Hawkeyes as spring practice ends

IOWA CITY – It would have been easy for Alex Padilla to take his passing arm and look elsewhere for the next snaps of his college football career.

But to the Iowa quarterback, that didn’t seem right.

Padilla stayed the course, continues to push 19-game starter Spencer Petras for the starting job and is watching redshirt freshman Joe Labas get better by the day.

The Hawkeyes concluded spring practices Saturday the same way they began their series of 15 workouts five weeks ago, with ongoing competition at quarterback.

“I think all three of those guys are getting better,’’ returning receiver Charlie Jones said following the open practice at Kinnick Stadium. “They’ve been working hard, pushing each other to get better and that only helps our team.’’

Despite missing some initial practices because of injury, Padilla believes he’s had a solid spring.

“I feel like I’ve improved. I’ve been able to get a lot of reps this spring and it’s been productive,’’ Padilla said.

That is what Padilla hoped for after making the first the first three starts of his career last season. Improvement was also among the reasons he chose to stick with the Iowa program for the long haul.

“I know in a lot of guys’ minds, if they aren’t playing they want out in this day and age,’’ Padilla said.

Former Iowa backup QB Deuce Hogan did that last December, entering the transfer portal and is now walking on at Kentucky. Thoughts shared by former Hawkeye Jim Caldwell, during an alumni panel that spoke with current Hawkeyes, made more sense to Padilla.

“He talked about the transfer portal and college football and said if you transfer because you’re not playing you are really just running away from the problem, not fixing it,’’ Padilla said.

The Iowa junior said coaches, academics, campus life and his teammates are all reasons he continues to compete for playing time at Iowa.

Padilla believes it’s up to him to put himself in a position to play with his performance in practice and when possible, it games. He believes Iowa coaches when they say they will play the best player.

“I feel like that’s true at every position. I feel like there is good competition going on and whoever deserves to start will be the guy,’’ Padilla said.

All three quarterbacks saw action Saturday.

Petras opened with the first team, with Padilla working second and Labas lining up under center with the third team.

Each had their moments in a somewhat unique situation.

Because of rainy, cold spring weather, Saturday was the first time Iowa had been in Kinnick Stadium this spring and just the third time the Hawkeyes had practiced outdoors.

A southerly wind blowing in excess of 30 miles per hour added to the challenge Iowa quarterbacks and kickers faced in the 90-minute finale to the Hawkeyes’ spring practices.

Petras, working against the first-team defense and not having receiver Keegan Johnson or tight end Luke Lachey in uniform, completed 7-of-13 passes during the scrimmage portion of the day.

Padilla followed by connecting on four of his first six passes, but did have one attempt swatted down at the line scrimmage against the second-team defense while Labas, working against the third-team defense, completed 7-of-10 attempts.

Padilla said Hawkeye quarterbacks are being encouraged to make quicker decisions, basing their reads off of coverage or off of pure progression and eliminating guys based off of the coverage they see.

“Instead of having five guys in the progression, it’s now one, two or three,’’ Padilla said.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said all three quarterbacks are showing signs of growth.

“All three are a little different discussion, how we play, how they play,’’ Ferentz said. “They were in there and they’re all growing.’’

He said Labas benefitted from additional snaps when Padilla was out.

“Joe is a little behind the other two in knowing what to do but it was huge for him to get that increased workload when Alex was out,’’ Ferentz said. “This will be really helpful for him, help him accelerate between now and August. Hopefully he will be a little further down the road when we get going then.’’

Ferentz said experience continues to give Petras an edge on the other two quarterbacks who competed this spring for Iowa.

“I think he has done a lot of really good things. He seems confident, healthy. He throws the ball well,’’ Ferentz said.

Petras has shed seven pounds from his 6-foot-5 frame, now weighing in around 227 pounds and feeling a little quicker on his feet as he prepares for his senior season.

Padilla, 6-1, has added 10 pounds and feels like he has gained strength while now carrying 207 pounds.

“We’ve seen (Petras and Padilla) win games for us as a starting quarterback,’’ Ferentz said. “… We’re going to keep an open mind. With our whole team, we’ll keep competing.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0