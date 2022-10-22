Quarterback change solves nothing in Iowa's blowout loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Splat.

On a day when the Iowa football team understood it would have to do everything well to hang with the second-ranked team in the nation, nothing seemingly went right for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa turned the ball over a season-high six times, surrendered 20 points off those turnovers and gave up three more on a failed fake punt try that even caught coaches by surprise as Ohio State overwhelmed the Hawkeyes 54-10 at Ohio Stadium.

From an interception thrown by Spencer Petras on the first snap of the game to a fumbled snap when Alex Padilla took his first snap of the season at the start of the third quarter, it was an extremely long and somewhat rare day for Iowa as it lost its third straight game.

The 54 points scored by the Buckeyes were the most allowed by the Hawkeyes since giving up 56 – all in the first half – of a 56-35 loss at Ohio State in 1995.

The 44-point setback was most lopsided loss for the Hawkeyes since dropping a 49-3 game to Michigan State in 1999, coach Kirk Ferentz’s first season at Iowa’s head coach.

“We knew we needed to play flawless football, needed to execute, needed to defend and excel on special teams,’’ Ferentz said. “We didn’t do much to check any of the boxes, never gave ourselves a chance.’’

The Hawkeyes did out-rush the Buckeyes, 77-66, but despite the success Iowa had in defending the run, once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half the Buckeyes cruised to their seventh win in as many games.

The Heisman hopeful shook off a slow start to complete 10-of-13 passes for 181 yards in the final two quarters while spreading four touchdown passes among four receivers as Ohio State outscored Iowa 28-0 over the final two quarters.

“If you don’t do your job every single snap, if you get caught one step slow, they’ll exploit you,’’ Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said.

Campbell attempted to provide Iowa with a bit of a spark, intercepting a Stroud pass on the Buckeyes’ first snap of the third quarter but Iowa’s hope for finding an offensive spark fizzled when Padilla fumbled the first snap he took and then threw an interception two snaps later after the defense forced a punt.

“It was a tough start,’’ said Padilla, who completed 5-of-10 passes for 32 yards after replacing Petras, who went 6-for-14 in the opening half.

“As a hole, we didn’t perform the way we wanted to, certainly not if you hope to be in a position to beat a good team. It was a disappointing performance for all of us.’’

Ferentz said coaches opted for a change under center at halftime in hopes of finding some sort of offensive flow after being held to 67 yards of offense in the first half.

The Hawkeyes haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in their last two games and have just seven through a 3-4 start to the season, including a 1-3 beginning in Big Ten play.

After watching Ohio State record five sacks and drop Iowa for losses on 10 plays overall, Ferentz said gauging the play of either quarterback might be a challenge.

“It was a culmination of things that led to the change, but it was a tough situation for both quarterbacks,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m not sure it would be fair to make an assessment of either one.’’

Petras was replaced after turning the ball over three times in the opening half, throwing an interception of the first snap of the game and fumbling the ball away midway through the first quarter.

The Hawkeye defense held the Buckeyes to field goals following both, but they didn’t get that chance when Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg stepped in front of a Petras pass intended for Leshon Williams and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

The pick-six broke the game open, giving the Buckeyes the 26-10 lead they held at the half with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Like the first of Petras’ interceptions, it came on the first play of a drive after Noah Ruggles had kicked his fourth field goal of the game for Ohio State.

Ruggles connected from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards as the Buckeyes methodically grew their lead.

Iowa scored its initial points on a turnover as well.

Joe Evans forced a Stroud fumble and then scooped up the loose ball and returned it 11 yards to give the Hawkeyes a 7-3 lead two minutes into opening quarter.

“Scoop and score, it’s something we work on all the time,’’ Evans said. “It felt good at the time to take a lead.’’

The Buckeyes answered with their only with their offensive touchdown of the first half, putting together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams that pushed Ohio State in front to stay with 8:15 to go in the first quarter.

Ruggles’ first three field goals left the Buckeyes in front 16-7 after one quarter, a margin the Hawkeyes’ trimmed to 16-10 on a 49-yard field goal by Drew Stevens with 10:07 to go in the half before the Buckeyes pulled away.

“They showed us why they have arguably the best quarterback and best receiving corps in the country,’’ Campbell said. “They’re where they are at for a reason."