Plenty of North Iowa flavor in NAIA title game between two Iowa programs

History is being made on Saturday in Durham, N.C.

For the first time in NAIA history, two college football programs from the same state will meet in the National Championship game.

Top-ranked Morningside brings their offense, averaging over 600 yards per game, to face Grand View, one of the best defensive teams in the country. Grand View coming off a triumphant win over Lindsey Wilson in the semis.

"In all honesty, and I'm sure Morningside may have thought this way, I thought we'd be playing them last week," Vikings head coach Joe Woodley said. "This game was meant to be, whether it was in North Carolina or Sioux City. The two best teams made this final. Just means there's some pretty good football in the state of Iowa."

There will be a solid amount of North Iowa players that could leave with some championship bling.

The most impactful player hailing from the area is Weston Schultz, a Mason City grad who has stepped up for the Mustangs as a defensive lineman. Schultz was a linebacker before their head coach Stephen Ryan moved him down to the line.

That move has paid off.

Schultz leads Morningside with seven sacks and is second with 15 tackles for loss. It is a vast improvement from the 2020-21 season in which he had just two-and-a-half sacks and just under 10 TFL.

Oh, and Schultz also has forced three fumbles. Only two other Morningside players have had multiple forced fumbles.

"We're going to need Weston to impact the game," Ryan said. "He's got the ability to put pressure on the quarterback. I sure hope he has a huge impact on this game."

Morningside has hit the North Iowa area hard in terms of recruiting. Specifically, St. Ansgar.

Jack and John Sievert, Ryan Cole, Alex Hansen and Sage Hulshizer all graduated as Saints. Cole, Hansen and Hulshizer are true freshmen after leading St. Ansgar to the Class A semifinals last fall.

Cole has burst onto the scene as of late in taking over as a ball carrier, but he was in a walking boot in a video getting off the Morningside plane earlier in the week.

"I don't think Ryan (Cole) is going to play and as of right now, he's not on our 57-man roster," Ryan said.

Jack Sievert, a sophomore, has played in 11 games as a tight end for the Mustangs, hauling in 14 catches for 143 yards and a score. Twenty-seven year old John Sievert has only played in one game in his first full year back playing football after a decade-long hiatus.

Ryan has enjoyed hitting the trail of towns in North Iowa in search of talent that best fits what Morningside's program is built on, through tough-nosed athletes that want to be a part of a winning tradition.

"That's the part of Iowa we have the most success in," Ryan said. "Those guys are closer to us, they're more familiar with us. (They) appreciate the brand of football that we play."

Woodley, in his fourth year at the helm of Grand View after being a long time coordinator in the program, has relished the ability to keep kids in-state. Still, he admitted North Iowa isn't a "pocket" he has honed in on.

Just two players in the area are on the Vikings roster.

Sophomore wide receiver Nick Danielson is a Clear Lake alum and Mitchell Smith hails from St. Ansgar and is a senior on the offensive line.

"Recruiting there is no exact science and I think we have a niche," Woodley said. "From time to time, we go up there and get a kid. There's been great interest, probably more than usual this time of year. We're still relatively young program, maybe those folks up that way haven't heard of Grand View too much.

"It may open up some pathways."

Whoever wins on Saturday, the players that started their football careers in North Iowa will leave with their first ever championship ring. Not too shabby.

For the players, they have appreciated the fact that Iowa will be at the center of NAIA football when the contest kicks off at 6 p.m. at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

"It shows how much talent there is in Iowa," Grand View linebacker Nate Weiland said. "High school kids don't need to go to smaller schools out of state, there's a lot of good programs in the state of Iowa to show off their skill set."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

