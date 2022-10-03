Petras spreads wealth for Hawkeyes in loss to Wolverines

IOWA CITY — Five things to ponder following the Iowa football team’s 27-14 loss to Michigan on Saturday:

1. The as good as it gets

While Iowa’s rushing attack sputtered, the Hawkeyes are building depth in the number of options Spencer Petras has in the passing game.

Petras threw for 246 yards against the Wolverines, the most in a game for the senior quarterback since he threw for 259 yards at Maryland in Iowa’s 2021 Big Ten opener.

Nine Hawkeyes caught passes in the game. Tight ends Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey finished with five and four receptions, respectively, and Nico Ragaini caught four passes as well as he continues to look healthier game by game.

The encouraging aspect goes beyond that.

Brody Brecht was targeted six times as his role continues to grow. The redshirt freshman caught just two passes for 38 yards and growing the number will be the next step for him.

2. The not so good

While solid during the first four games of the season, the Hawkeye defense toiled as it dealt with the Wolverines’ rushing attack.

Blake Corum is the best back Iowa has seen so far this season and he makes the Big Ten’s second-most productive rushing attack go, but the way Michigan dictated things at the point of attack against the Iowa defensive line in the first half was a bit eye opening.

After giving up an average of 73 yards per game on the ground this season, the Hawkeyes surrendered 131 yards on the ground in the first half.

Iowa was able to get that turned around after halftime, limiting Michigan to 41 rushing yards and six first downs over the final two quarters after giving 18 first downs in the the first half.

Linebacker Jay Higgins said the issues were a collaborative problem.

“We knew they were coming in with a good run game so it’s on the (line)backers to get down and hammer some gaps to free up some ‘D’ linemen,’’ Higgins said. “Michigan, they do a really good job of double-teaming that ‘D’ line so if we get up there and free some guys, start getting some knock back, that’s what we were trying to do.”

After averaging 5.24 yards per carry in the first half, the Hawkeyes limited the Wolverines to 2.41 yards the second half but it was too late to prevent Michigan from scoring 27 points, four more than Iowa had allowed in its first four games combined.

3. The bad

Scoring points — among the primary objectives of the game — proved a challenge for Iowa through three quarters.

The Hawkeye offense did play its third straight turnover-free game, but the inability of Iowa get out of its own way at times only added to the challenge.

Coach Kirk Ferentz rightly questioned a couple of calls made by the officiating crew — an unnecessary roughness call on Logan Jones seemed excessive — and six major penalties seemed out of sorts for a team that entered the game as the second-least penalized team in the Big Ten.

The flags stalled or slowed drives, something Iowa could not afford against Michigan and something that didn’t allow Iowa to end a 13-quarter touchdown drought against the Wolverines until Kaleb Johnson scored on a 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

4. The ugly

After taking two steps forward in wins over Nevada and Rutgers, the Iowa rushing attack took one step back against Michigan.

The Hawkeyes averaged just 1.5 yards per carry on 24 rushes against the Wolverines while accumulating just 35 rushing yards in the game. Even discounting the 31 yards Iowa lost when Petras was sacked four times, the Hawkeyes still averaged a sub-par 3.3 yards per carry.

Iowa’s goal on the ground to play winning football remains at 4 yards per attempt, a number that has been a struggle to reach this season.

Over the past two seasons, the Hawkeyes have rushed for fewer than 100 yards in five of its six losses. Sophomore Leshon Williams and Johnson, a true freshman, led Iowa with 34 and 32 yards respectively.

5. The mild, mild West

Iowa isn’t alone in experiencing struggles early in the Big Ten season.

Despite splitting their first two conference games, the Hawkeyes head to Illinois on Saturday night sharing first place in the West Division with five other teams.

The only team in the division that isn’t 1-1 through two games is preseason division pick Wisconsin, which sits at 0-2 following a loss at Ohio State and a 34-10 setback to the Fighting Illini on Saturday.

As Ragaini put it, “Everything is still out there for us.’’

But one game away from the midpoint of the season, that push forward needs to start sooner rather than later.

“We’re running a seven-day race right now before the bye week,” Petras said. “We have to improve faster than we have been if we want to win Big Ten football games.”