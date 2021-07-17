Petras gaining more work in offseason before year two as Hawkeyes starter

“When I make throws, I need to be balanced. For me, I’m more of an up-and-down misser as opposed to a left-and-right misser and different things go into that,’’ Petras said.

“For me, it’s more about weight distribution as opposed to keeping the shoulder closed, the release, those types of things. I’m OK with those things, but the weight distribution is something that Tony’s been great in helping with.’’

Racioppi worked with Petras’ predecessor, Nate Stanley, as he prepared for the NFL Draft following the 2019 season.

“I talked with Nate about what he got out of it and I felt like it was something I could benefit from,’’ Petras said. “It’s a chance to work and get better.’’

Petras is among nearly a dozen quarterbacks with Football Bowl Subdivision programs who have spent time working with Racioppi this year, providing training that goes beyond what quarterbacks are getting within their own collegiate programs.

The focus is on fundamentals and the time spent centers on individual training that is limited as teams prepare.

While Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe cannot work on a daily basis with Petras until fall camp opens, he has talked regularly with Racioppi as he works with Petras.