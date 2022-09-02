Panthers emphasizing discipline, details for Air Force challenge

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football team prides itself on its ability to shut down opposing offenses.

With three top-20 finishes in total defense in the last three seasons, including a top-10 finish in 2019-20, the reputation is rightfully earned.

Nonetheless, that defensive pedigree will be put to the test when the Panthers open their season on Saturday against the Air Force Falcons in Colorado Springs.

In 2021, the Falcons went 10-3 with a win over Louisville in the Servpro First Responders Bowl.

The Falcons also scored in bunches with 31.0 points per game and finished as the top overall rushing attack in Division I-A with 327.7 rushing yards per game.

UNI head coach Mark Farley highlighted the Falcons’ explosive offense last season when discussing the Panthers upcoming matchup.

“They put up 40 some odd points on Louisville in the bowl game that is the one that stands out most,” Farley said. “You are watching Boise (State) on tape, Wyoming on tape, (Nevada) on tape – who won the league. You are going ‘Okay, these teams are getting scored 40 some odd points against Air Force. What are they doing right and what are they doing wrong?’ or ‘What can we do better?’ because we are going to face the same thing.”

According to Farley, the Panthers need to be disciplined and detailed against the Falcons’ flexbone, triple option attack.

“What makes this so good is you have got dive, quarterback, pitch every down,” Farley said. “Unless you can handle those phases of the game, something is going to break free. We give Air Force a lot of credit…they are very precise, they keep coming at you and it is made off of the error of the defense.”

Farley said he hammered home the precise and grinding nature of Air Force’s offense when addressing his team about the honor of playing a service academy.

“This is precision, it is toughness, it is tough football where they come out you and they wear and tear on you,” Farley said. “That is our military. That is the wear and tear and the precise way they play. What they do in their daily lifestyle carries over to the football field. It is a privilege to play against an academy school, but it ain’t easy.”

Projected to finish second in the Mountain West Conference, Air Force returns six players on offense that started more than six games in 2021. However, an additional three of the Falcons’ projected starters started at least four games last season.

Air Force’s returning starters on offense include a pair of Preseason All-Conference Team honorees: Running back Brad Roberts and offensive lineman Isaac Cochran.

Roberts carried the football more than any player in program history as a junior, rushing for 1,356 yards and 13 touchdowns on 299 carries.

Additionally, 2021 starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels returns after posting 1,184 yards and seven touchdowns through the air with 734 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

With experienced playmakers at nearly every position on offense, Farley said the Panthers’ defense will need a systematic method to stop Air Force on Saturday, but expects it to pay dividends throughout the season.

“When you have to play with discipline and detail that you have to put into an academy school that is what you better have for the rest of the season if you are going to play well,” Farley said. “It is probably a double-edge sword that is good for us because we learn for the entire season and not just for one game."

On defense, the Falcons return seven projected starters that started in over half of their games last season, including one Preseason All-Conference Team honoree: Linebacker Vince Sanford. The Falcons four other projected starters all appeared in at least five games last season.

With Colorado Springs nestled at 6,035-feet in the Rocky Mountains, Farley said he understands the elevation will have an impact the game. However, he added there is ‘really nothing’ UNI could do to prepare for it and it will not be an excuse.

“It is what it is,” Farley said. “You are going to go out there and you are going to play. I am sure they have elevation signs all over the place so you know how high you are. To me, the field is flat. If it is a flat field, we have a chance.”