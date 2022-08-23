Nwankpa ditches five-star ranking, now wanting to play major part in Iowa's defense

IOWA CITY — Xavier Nwankpa arrived at Iowa as a five-star recruit.

These days, the true freshman defensive back is just one of the Hawkeyes and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Those stars, they don’t mean a thing once you step on the practice field," Nwankpa said. “You earn what you get every day with how you practice, how you prepare. That’s one of the reasons Iowa was the right place for me. I know I’ll have to earn my spot, improve, get better every day."

After ultimately selecting the Hawkeyes over Alabama and announcing that decision on a national stage from Southeast Polk High School, Nwankpa enrolled in January and took part in spring practices with hopes of contributing to Iowa’s football success this fall.

He is on pace to make that happen, perhaps with a role in a veteran secondary and on special teams.

Nwankpa demonstrated his abilities during Iowa’s annual Kids at Kinnick open practice a little over a week ago, intercepting one pass and tipping a second ball which led to the only other pick during the Hawkeyes’ two-hour workout.

He looked comfortable on the field, all part of the a process that Nwankpa concedes is an ongoing endeavor.

“Every day, I’m learning here. I learned all spring and that is continuing into fall camp," he said. "I’m working to put myself in a position to contribute any way the coaches believe I can help."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Nwankpa has shown signs of building on that spring base.

“He’s had all summer to digest things, has practices under his belt. My guess is we’ll start to see him gain ground every day," Ferentz said.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Nwankpa senses that taking place.

“Things are flowing a little more," he said. “I feel like I’m more fluid now, playing faster than I was. It’s coming to be more instinctively from one day to the next."

He said dealing with the speed of the game even on the practice field has been the biggest adjustment he has had to make since dominating at the prep level.

“All of the keys that you read in high school, you have to pick up on them right away and you have to know what you’re doing every second," Nwankpa said. “That’s the type of focus it takes and that’s something I’m working on. I feel like every day, I’ve been able to pick up on things better."

Defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker likes what he is seeing from Nwankpa.

“His attitude has been great. He wants to be coached and that is something we talked about during the recruiting process," Parker said.

“We’re going to critique performance and guys have to be willing to accept that. He wants that. He wants to become the best player he can become and as a coach, you want that for every player."

Nwankpa said Parker has an ability to dissect what he is doing down to the finest of details.

“There are things he sees that I don’t realize until I go back and watch the tape," Nwankpa said. “He points out a lot of things that I’m learning from."

Early in camp, Nwankpa has been getting a look at both safety and cornerback.

Nwankpa is willing to play wherever he is needed, saying he is trying to put himself in a position where he can step into whatever role Iowa needs him to fill.

“I feel like learning all of the positions and understanding them all will help me play wherever I’m at on the field," Nwankpa said.

He is also spending time working out on special teams, among early candidates for Iowa’s open lineup spot as a kick and punt returner.

“He’s in the mix. I don’t think he is quite ready for that yet, but I think that kid is a good football player and I think over the next few months and over the course of the year you are going to see a different kid," Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said.

Nwankpa believes that, too.

“I know how far I’ve come in a couple of months and I’m anxious to see where it leads," Nwankpa said. “I’m learning every day and that is why I came here, to become a better player."