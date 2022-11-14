Northern Iowa gets well-earned, needed rest in late bye week

CEDAR FALLS — Seventy days and 10 games separated Northern Iowa from its first game of the season and its open date, last Saturday.

The bye, the latest in UNI head coach Mark Farley’s tenure, comes after the majority of the Panthers’ season is behind them and only a matchup with South Dakota looms.

As a result, Farley said he used the bye week a little differently than he has in previous seasons.

“It is so late in the season and we have been doing this since August 3,” Farley said. “I thought it was more of a need to get the rest and the energy back and get the health back as much as install anything. Now was just more about getting them to the level mentally and physically to play this game.”

While Farley did give his team “quite a few days off,” they still hit the outdoor practice field on Wednesday and Thursday as the high school football playoffs took over the UNI-Dome.

“So, they have had time off and I think that was the most important thing, but the practices were not just getting through the practice," Farley said. "They were pretty intense practices.”

Although, UNI did not play on Saturday, Farley highlighted the importance of a number of matchups in terms of the Panthers playoff chances during his press conference last week.

However, he did not elaborate on those games this week.

“I did not study it that much because I got more into the game itself,” Farley said. “That is totally out of our hands right now. I just let things play out. It is so different now than what it has been even two years ago. It is a whole different dynamic as far as how they get picked.”

UNI currently does not appear in either the FCS Stats Perform or Coaches Top 25 polls, including receiving votes categories. Yet, the Panthers rank 10th in the FCS simple ratings system which serves as a key evaluation tool for the playoff selection committee.

In addition to healing a few nagging injuries and getting a clearer picture of the playoffs, the bye week also allowed UNI the chance to recover from its emotional, last-second loss to South Dakota State.

Following the loss, Farley noted it would be a game which took longer to come back from.

That recovery process remains in progress as the “burn” has not fully subsided for Farley who said he was not yet over the game during his Monday media availability.

“Wednesday and Thursday was better because you are out there playing and practicing again,” Farley said. “You have to take what you learn from those things because there are a lot of good things that happened in that game…Now, it is just making the corrections of those things that we did not do correct.”

The rest is over.

The Panthers, who normally get Monday’s off, went back to practice with their eyes on South Dakota.

“It will get back in the groove. That is the purpose of today," Farley said. "Then we will get to a normal practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.”

Injury Report

The status of redshirt junior defensive lineman Khristian Boyd remains unclear. Boyd missed the South Dakota State game and last appeared as UNI beat Southern Illinois on the road.

According to Farley, Boyd did not practice last week and did not finish the week in a position to be available had the Panthers practiced, Friday.

“Hopefully, we will get him back,” Farley said. “We will see what happens today at practice. Today, will be important for him to see how he progress during the week. I do not foresee he will be an early week guy. We will see if he is a later week guy.”