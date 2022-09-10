Northern Iowa falls in back-and-forth battle with North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Northern Iowa responded to big blow after big blow by North Dakota Saturday.

In the end, the Panthers didn’t have an answer for Fighting Hawk quarterback Tommy Shuster who made play-after-play to lift UND to a 29-27 victory over the Panthers in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams at the Alerus Center.

“It is disappointing to lose that one,” UNI quarterback Theo Day said after throwing for 334 yards and a touchdown. "I think we had every opportunity to win it and a couple of costly mistakes hurt us from scoring. It hurts, but I think we are going to be okay.”

In a back-and-forth game, Schuster used his legs and arm to convert big third downs for UND as the Fighting Hawks bled out the final 6 minutes, 51 seconds of the game after UNI had pulled to within two, 29-27, on a 72-yard bomb from Theo Day to Deion McShane.

The biggest play of them all came on a third-and-10 from the UNI 40 with just more than 90 seconds left. The Panthers put on a great rush, but Schuster scrambled left and then found Garrett Maag for a 20-yard gain for a first down and UND was able to run the clock out.

“Too many errors as a team, myself included,” linebacker Spencer Cuvelier said. “I need to be a better leader for our team. That is a tough one to swallow. Holding them to seven points in the first half and not really stopping them in the second half.”

Schuster finished 20 of 23 for 275 yards and a pair of scores and he rushed seven times for only 11 yards, be extended a lot of plays.

“He made a lot of plays…lot of great plays,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said.

It was a whale of a second half as both teams delivered haymaker after haymaker.

Leading 10-7, UNI took the opening kick in the second half and drove all the way inside the UND 10, but a sack on second down set the Panthers back and Matthew Cook came on to boot a 30-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead.

The Fighting Hawks came flying right back, taking advantage of a pass interference penalty against UNI to erase a Bryce Flater interception and extend its initial drive of the second half.

Schuster then hit Bo Belquist for a 39-yard touchdown pass on a deep fly that put UND up 14-13 with seven minutes left in the third.

UND extended its lead after a 47-yard field goal miss by Cook. A pair of third-down conversions and a 22-yard pass from Schuster to Garrett Maag moved the Fighting Hawks to the UNI 13. Two plays later, former Panther Tyler Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run, and Schuster added a 2-point run to make it 22-13.

The Panthers, however, didn’t blink. Passes of 11 to Schnee and 22 to Deion McShane put UNI into UND territory and then Dom Williams broke loose for his second long touchdown run of the game from 47 yards to make it 22-20 with 13L06 left in the game.

A 46-yard run by Hoosman led to a 6-yard Schuster touchdown run with to push the score back to 29-20 with 7:08 left in the game.

But UNI didn’t blink.

Day dropped back, rolled right and lofted a pass as far as he could throw it and it landed in the hands of Deion McShane in stride for a 72-yard score and it was a one-score game just 17 seconds later.

“That is just a great play call,” Day said. “That is what it comes down to. I didn’t expect that play call necessarily given the situation, but when I looked out there I knew there would be a chance to beat them deep. I ‘m just happy I was able to get it off and we were able to score there.”

McShane finished with six catches for 157 yards, and Sam Schnee had eight grabs for 109 yards. Dom Williams rushed for 103 yards on eight carries and two scores.

UND exploded out of the gates as CJ Siegel returned the opening kick inside territory and the Fighting Hawks caught a break when Siegel fumbled on the return by recovering it at the Panther 41.

UND took no time to score as plays of 22 and 18 put them on the doorstep of the end zone, and on a third-and-three play, Schuster found tight end Adam Zavalney for a 3-yard touchdown just 1:33 into the game.

After a trade of punts, the Panthers put together their first scoring drive as Day and Sam Schnee went to work. Schnee had four catches as the Panthers drove to the Fighting Hawk nine before a penalty stalled the drive and UNI had to settle for a Matthew Cook 29-yard field goal as the first quarter buzzer sounded.

UND drove into UNI territory after Cook’s field goal, but Woo Governor picked off Schuster inside the Panther 10 and returned it to the 32.

UNI caught a break on its first play after the pick as Vance McShane fumbled after a six-yard run. Fortunately, Panther tight end Layne Pryor won a scrum for the ball to keep it in UNI’s possession.

A nine-yard third-down pass from Day to Deion McShane got UNI moving, and then another third-down pass, this one for nine yards to Schnee got the Panthers to the Fighting Hawk 41.

On the next play, Dom Williams busted through a humungous hole, broke a pair of arm tackles on his way to a 41-yard touchdown and a 10-7 Panther lead.

UND drove deep into UNI territory as the first half winded down, but the Fighting Hawks missed a 45-yard field goal wide right as the half ended.