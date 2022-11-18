Northern Iowa faces South Dakota with heavy playoff implications at stake

CEDAR FALLS — The FCS playoffs will not begin for another week, but for Northern Iowa, the playoffs started when the Panthers hosted Utah Tech on Oct. 15.

Ever since UNI lost to Illinois State, the Panthers knew they needed to win week-in, week-out in order to make their case for the FCS playoffs.

That attitude has not changed according to head coach Mark Farley.

“We got in this mode a month ago, that you have to win,” Farley said. “So, that was the temperament we got into. More importantly, coming off this week, I feel much different today than I did last Monday.”

Following the Panthers loss to South Dakota State last week, their playoff hopes took a slight hit. Farley even noted in his postgame press conference that an upset of the No. 1 Jackrabbits “would have done a lot” for UNI in getting into the playoffs.

However, the Panthers remain squarely in the playoff discussion despite slipping to 5-5 with the 31-28 loss to SDSU. Thanks to facing one of the most difficult schedules in the country, the Panthers sit at No. 10 in the simple ratings system, a key metric for the FCS playoff selection committee.

However, as Farley noted, the Panthers need to beat South Dakota on Saturday in Vermillion to have any chance at making the playoffs come Sunday.

At 3-7, the Coyotes do not appear to have the makings of formidable opponent, but Farley knows to expect a tough battle.

“Coach (Nielsen) always does a great job out there,” Farley said. “He always has a good plan. He throws the football around. They are aggressive on defense. Offensively, they do a lot of things, schematically, that causes us problems.”

On offense, Iowa State transfer Aidan Bouman is expected to get the start under center. He took over the starting job from third-year starter Carson Camp after leading the Coyotes to an upset win over then-No. 14 Southern Illinois.

In three starts, Bouman has passed for 760 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. The Coyotes are 2-2 in four games with Bouman under center.

At running back, Travis Theis serves as the feature ball carrier for the Coyotes with 161 attempts for 760 yards and five touchdowns. According to Farley, he has an idea of how the Coyotes will try to beat the Panthers defense.

“He has done the same thing for all these years,” Farley said. “He is an open set guy. Like I said, a lot of his calls are a no huddle-type offense. That is what they are doing.”

Farley took a similar approach went discussing the Coyotes defense.

“Kind of getting the 3-4, four-man front-type thing to bring a guy off the edge to create some problems that way," Farley said.

A strength of sorts for the Coyotes, they own the fifth rated scoring defense and seventh-best total defense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Led by the top two tacklers in the MVFC in juniors Stephen Hills and Brock Mogensen, the Coyotes allow 5.60 yards per play to opposing offenses.

The Panthers, the top offense in the MVFC, will have an opportunity to create explosive plays as the Coyotes rank in the bottom half of the FCS in both sacks and tackles for loss.

As lowly as the Coyotes appear, they took down a 16th-ranked UNI last season in the UNI-Dome and Farley often highlights the tendency of the Valley to be an “any-given-Saturday league.”

None can deny the need for UNI to escape Vermillion with a win. Its playoff lives depend on it.