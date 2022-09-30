Northern Iowa faces rested Indiana State to open four-game homestand

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football team showed growth in the first FCS game of the season.

Head coach Mark Farley saw the signs as the Panthers adjusted from facing off against the Air Force Academy’s triple option attack in week one.

Those signs continued to appear in UNI’s week three loss to Sacramento State. For as much scrutiny as the Panthers defense received following their 37-21 loss to the eighth-ranked Hornets, they managed to put the offense in a situation to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

In week four, the Panthers arrived on the scene with a 52-17 statement road win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

“That was more in sequence, that looked more like our defense on Saturday,” Farley said. “It was all three phases that hit the way they should hit. Yet, there is still improvement to be made. I feel good about what we did and look forward to what we can do.”

On offense, Farley highlighted the play of quarterback Theo Day and the depth at wide receiver that allowed UNI to sit a banged up Logan Wolf rather than risk further injury.

“(Day) is getting the ball out on time,” Farley said. “He has good targets to throw to that are catching the football, big target. He is as good a throwing quarterback that you have seen and yet, he is kind of deceptive because of his speed. He can run for first downs because he does have that speed.”

He continued and highlighted the execution from the Panthers special teams unit. In addition to one field goal and perfect 7-for-7 clip on PATs, the Panthers excelled in the punting and kickoff situations.

Following the first pick-six from defensive back Woo Governor, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the ensuing kickoff back to the UNI 20. A 67-yard boot from kicker Matthew Cook and strong kick coverage prevented WIU from taking advantage of the penalty.

In the punt game, UNI only called on Cael Loecher three times in the contest. Loecher delivered with one punt downed inside the WIU 20 and one touchback.

The Panthers defense looked dominate for the first time this season against the Leathernecks as well with three forced turnovers and five sacks. Freshman defensive lineman Cannon Butler took advantage of his first start with a sack and drew praise from Farley.

“I was really happy with Cannon,” Farley said. “Probably his biggest play was there where the (WIU) quarterback got out, broke contain on us and he ran him down 25 yards down field. That is the kind of play you need on the field. It stands out, the tenacity you have to play with, the attitude you have to play with, that his how Cannon plays.”

On the defensive line, the play of Devin Rice and Butler allowed the coaching staff to plan for and scheme to the strengths of the pair rather than create a general game plan, unsure of which player would step up.

Farley said a few players have emerged at the right time for the Panthers.

“I thought the guys that you feel really good about is Alex Allen, Sam Schnee, Cannon Butler,” Farley said. “You need those players to step forward and really become playmakers for you because they have done their time, they have built themselves into good players. Those three are the three guys that stood out.”

The emergence of a number of playmakers, in addition to the known commodities, comes at the right time for UNI as it reaches a four game home stand consisting of three conference matchups.

On Saturday, the Panthers host the Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) who enter off a bye following a 49-14 loss to Montana in week three.

According to Farley, the limited sample size makes the Sycamores a difficult read, but a few similar traits pop up on film.

“They are always well coached,” Farley said. “They are in position. They are always going to have a couple of really good skill guy. Their defense is always structured in a way to create pressure.”

The Indiana State pass rush does know how to get into opponents’ backfields with 10 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss on the season

Farley acknowledged the rested nature of the Sycamores coming off a bye, but assuaged any concerns regarding the readiness of his team in comparison to their opponent.

“Our intention and focus last week, as much as we were playing Western Illinois, we focused on our football team, getting them what they needed to be,” Farley said. “I think it paid off for us."