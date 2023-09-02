IOWA CITY — It did not take long for Iowa's Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson to become friends and roommates.

After all, the two linebackers will be a tough duo to split up on the field this season for the Hawkeyes. And they will have to work together even more to replace Seth Benson and Jack Campbell.

Jackson, a three-time All-ACC selection at Virginia, joins the Hawkeye defense as the senior Higgins becomes a full-time starter for the first time in his career.

"We think alike, we act the same, we view the game of football the same way and we communicate on the the field," Higgins said. "If I can get a guy that can help me communicate on the field and off the field we are best friends, I feel like that is the best of both worlds."

Jackson has played a lot of college football already — 30 career games — and has reached 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons. He used his extra COVID season to transfer to Iowa this fall.

He's not worried about trying to fill in for Benson and first-round pick Campbell, a duo he called "world class dudes". He's still just trying to find where he fits in with the current defense and how to be the most successful on the field this season.

"They are elite football players, unbelievable talents," Jackson said. "I don't think about replacing them. I'm just looking to fill my role for the Iowa Hawkeyes and do whatever I can do to help this Iowa defense reach the standard."

The defensive standard at Iowa is high, as has been the case for the Hawkeyes in under Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. Last season, they were one of the best units in the country.

Higgins says a lot of that is a testament to the leadership before he joined the program back in 2020.

Now, with the opportunity he has in front of him to start as the Mike linebacker for Iowa, Higgins is trying to make the best of it and continue that elite level of play.

"I wouldn't say that I have anything to prove," he said. "I just want to go out there and play football. I want to go out there and be the Mike linebacker that Iowa needs and just continuing to set the standard for what Iowa defense is all about."

Higgins played a key role for the defense last season, starting a few games and making 39 tackles in 12 games. He had a career-high 11 stops in the 33-13 win to Northwestern last season.

He is ready to lock in for the season, a time that he said is when he peaks.

"It's classic football and that is when I'm at my best," Higgins said. "When I can keep things simple and don't have to worry too much about it. Just excited to dive into some film and learn tendencies and schemes to these teams and hopefully that shows up on Saturday."

The biggest thing that Higgins said he learned last season was how to be an effective leader, including battling the ups and downs throughout the season and how to carry himself.

"Those two guys definitely had a lot of success here defensively and as individual players," Higgins said. "So just how they went about their business and preparation, what watching film looks like and what effort and attitude looks like in practice everyday."

Even as a veteran in college football, Jackson is still soaking up new information too.

Some of that from linebackers coach Seth Wallace, but Jackson also watched all of the defensive snaps from Campbell and Benson to pick up a few things.

"I've just learned so much about the game," he said. "Just different things about where to look for eyes and feet and different movements within my game to help me be the best player I can be."

Ferentz said he has also seen a lot of growth from the senior, even though he has had to play catch up since he arrived in Iowa City this summer.

"He's pretty much what we have hoped for," Ferentz said. "He's a really mature guy and operates at a really high level. He has a lot of pride and is a really intelligent guy, so he really works at it. He is getting it down."

Higgins and Jackson will see a majority of the snaps on the field this season from the linebackers, so opportunities may be limited for others.

But Higgins said there is a lot of competitiveness in the group and they will be ready to for the regular season, which starts Saturday against Utah State.

"It's a bunch of guys out there ready to compete, that are trying to work hard and communicating," Higgins said. "There is just guys out there flying to the ball, playing as fast as possible while playing the Iowa way."